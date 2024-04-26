Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 2 Underway Across 13 States and Union Territories"

The second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections schedued for today, April 26 across 13 states and Union territories, with voting taking place for 88 constituencies. A total of 1,210 candidates, including 4 contestants from Outer Manipur, are vying for seats in this phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

In this phase, all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir are up for grabs.

Several notable figures are contesting in this phase, including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, veteran actors Hema Malini and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh, and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Here are the LIVE updates on the second phase:

Apr 26, 2024 06:11 (IST)

In Kerala, a mock polling exercise is currently underway at the Vattiyoorkavu polling station in Thiruvananthapuram, in preparation for the second phase of polling scheduled today for the 18th Lok Sabha elections. This phase encompasses 88 constituencies across 13 States and Union Territories.