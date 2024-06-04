Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Congress and Naga People’s Front Lead in Manipur Lok Sabha Seats Amid Ethnic Tensions

The Congress and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) are reported to be leading in Manipur’s two key constituencies, according to the latest updates from the Election Commission. In the Inner Manipur seat, Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has surged ahead, leading his nearest rival, Thounaojam Basantakumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by over 62,000 votes.

Akoijam, a 57-year-old professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), belongs to the Meitei community, which dominates the valley regions of Inner Manipur. His candidacy has resonated strongly with local sentiments, particularly in areas where the Congress has traditionally held sway. The Inner Manipur constituency, comprising primarily valley areas, has been a crucial battleground in this election.

Meanwhile, in the Outer Manipur constituency, NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik is leading by over 1,900 votes against his nearest rival, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Congress. Outer Manipur, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, encompasses nearly all the hill areas of the state and has seen a different electoral dynamic compared to the valley-dominated Inner Manipur.

Manipur, ruled by the BJP, has only these two Lok Sabha seats. The election has been held against the backdrop of significant ethnic tensions and political challenges. The Meitei community, represented by Akoijam, has been at the center of these tensions, particularly in clashes with the Kuki-Zo tribes over land, resources, and affirmative action policies. Notably, no Kuki-Zo candidate contested the election, reflecting the deep divisions within the state.

The opposition bloc INDIA has capitalized on the ethnic crisis in Manipur, making it a central issue in their campaign. Despite rebuttals from Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the ethnic str

ife in the region has remained a critical talking point for the opposition. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which began in an area of Manipur with strong Congress support, further amplified these issues, resonating with the electorate in the valley regions.

Political analysts suggest that Angomcha Bimol Akoijam’s entry into the political fray significantly influenced the Meitei vote, which was already fractured due to ongoing ethnic conflicts. The absence of Kuki-Zo candidates underscored the polarized nature of this election, highlighting the deep-rooted ethnic tensions within Manipur.

Elections in Manipur were conducted in two phases, on April 19 and April 26, amidst tight security and a charged political atmosphere. The lead positions of the Congress in Inner Manipur and the NPF in Outer Manipur reflect a complex interplay of local dynamics, ethnic affiliations, and broader political strategies.

