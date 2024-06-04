Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: DMK's Ganapathi Rajkumar Leads in Coimbatore as BJP's Annamalai Trails by Over 12,000 Votes

BJP state president K Annamalai is trailing in the Coimbatore constituency by a margin of more than 12,000 votes at the end of the third round of counting. DMK’s Ganapathi Rajkumar has taken a strong lead with 53,580 votes, while AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran is in third position with 23,396 votes.

Annamalai, who was expected to secure his first electoral win on his 40th birthday, June 4, is facing a significant challenge in Coimbatore. The initial optimism surrounding his candidacy has waned as the counting progresses, indicating a tough battle ahead for the BJP leader.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced a celebratory mutton biryani feast for its cadres who worked tirelessly for Rajkumar’s victory in Coimbatore. This gesture highlights the party’s confidence and the dedication of its grassroots workers in securing the lead for their candidate.

Ganapathi Rajkumar’s lead in Coimbatore underscores the DMK’s robust presence and strategic campaigning in the region. The party’s focus on local issues and strong organizational network appears to have resonated with the voters, contributing to Rajkumar’s current lead.

The AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran, despite a respectable tally of 23,396 votes, remains in the third position, reflecting the party’s ongoing struggle to reclaim its previous dominance in Tamil Nadu politics. The split in the traditional AIADMK vote base between the BJP and AIADMK might have also played a role in the current standings.

While the final results are still awaited, the current trends indicate a challenging scenario for Annamalai and the BJP in Coimbatore. Annamalai’s campaign had been marked by a high-profile presence and significant outreach efforts. However, the current trends suggest that the BJP state president will need to make substantial gains in the remaining rounds of counting to turn the tide in his favor.

