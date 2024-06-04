Raebareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP Candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh Accepts Defeat Against Rahul Gandhi

Raebareli, a constituency with a deep-rooted connection to the Congress party, witnessed yet another significant electoral victory for the Gandhi family. Dinesh Pratap Singh, the BJP candidate, conceded defeat to Congress’s Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This defeat marks another chapter in the long-standing dominance of the Congress party in Raebareli, which has won 17 out of the 20 elections held here.

In a heartfelt letter, Singh acknowledged his defeat and sought forgiveness from the people of Raebareli. Despite the tireless efforts of BJP members to secure a victory, the decision ultimately lay in the hands of the voters. Singh expressed gratitude to his well-wishers and party members, stating, “The public is the form of God, whatever mandate they give will always be accepted with respect.”

Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Raebareli carries significant familial and political importance. He officially entered the electoral fray by filing his nomination from Raebareli on the final day, following his mother Sonia Gandhi’s transition to the Rajya Sabha. This Uttar Pradesh seat, a stronghold for the Gandhi family since 1952, has only seen three non-Congress victories – in 1977 by the Janata Party, and in 1996 and 1999 by the BJP.

In the 2019 elections, Sonia Gandhi secured a decisive victory in Raebareli with 534,918 votes, defeating Dinesh Pratap Singh by a substantial margin of 367,740 votes. Similarly, in 2014, Sonia Gandhi won the seat with 526,434 votes, defeating Ajay Aggarwal of the BJP by 352,713 votes, with a voter turnout of 51.73 percent.

Raebareli, situated 80 km southeast of Lucknow in the Lucknow division of Uttar Pradesh, serves as a primary business hub and boasts numerous historical structures such as forts, palaces, and mosques. The constituency has also been represented by Indira Gandhi, adding to its historical and political significance.

The city is home to several industries, with the Indian Telephone Industries being a prominent one. It also attracts tourists with sites like Behta Bridge, Indira Garden, Dalmau, and Samsapur Bird Sanctuary.

In the latest election, Rahul Gandhi took a commanding lead with 401,335 votes, while Dinesh Pratap Singh garnered close to 180,000 votes. Despite the BJP’s concerted efforts, Raebareli once again demonstrated its loyalty to the Congress party.

Singh’s concession underscores the respect for the voters’ mandate and reflects the enduring legacy of the Gandhi family in Raebareli. As Singh remarked, the efforts of the BJP members were commendable, but the ultimate decision rested with the electorate, whose voice has consistently favored the Congress in this historic constituency.

