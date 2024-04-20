Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD List: 5 MLAs Dropped, Actor And Transporter Nominated

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) recently revealed its candidates for nine assembly constituencies in Odisha, with notable names such as actor Varsha Priyadarshini and mining transporter-turned-politician Sanatan Mahakud making the list. This announcement marks a significant development in Odisha’s political landscape, particularly considering the circumstances surrounding Priyadarshini’s entry into politics.

Priyadarshini’s association with the BJD comes on the heels of her highly publicized separation from former party MP Anubhav Mohanty last year. Despite the personal turmoil, Priyadarshini’s induction into the party fold signals a new chapter in her career. Notably, the BJD’s decision to award her a ticket over veteran MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy underscores the party’s strategic positioning ahead of the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, in Champua of Keonjhar district, the BJD’s selection of Sanatan Mahakud as a candidate holds significant weight. Mahakud, a prominent figure in the region’s mining industry, previously represented the constituency as an independent MLA in 2014. His influence, particularly in the context of the iron ore mining sector, adds depth to the BJD’s candidate pool and highlights the party’s focus on key economic issues in the region.

Furthermore, the BJD’s nomination of Ganeswar Behera in the Kendrapara assembly constituency underscores the party’s ability to attract members from other political spheres. Behera’s recent departure from the Congress to join the BJD reflects shifting political allegiances in the state.

The BJD’s candidate selection process also demonstrates a commitment to gender representation, with 32 women candidates out of the 135 announced so far, constituting 26% of the total. This figure marks a significant increase from previous elections and showcases the party’s dedication to fostering gender-inclusive politics.

Looking ahead, Odisha gears up for polls in four phases, commencing from May 13 in select Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 accompanying assembly constituencies. With the final phase scheduled for June 1, all eyes are on the BJD’s chosen candidates as they navigate the campaign trail in anticipation of the upcoming elections.