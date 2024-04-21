Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Mandates Repolling At 11 polling Stations Across Two Manipur Districts

Following the first phase of polling on April 19, the Election Commission of India has given approval for repolling at 11 polling stations across five assembly constituencies within the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency (IMPC). The decision comes in response to concerns over the integrity of the initial polling process.

Repolling is scheduled to take place on April 22, from 7 am to 5 pm, at the designated polling stations located in Imphal West and Imphal East districts of Manipur. The Election Commission invoked Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to declare the previous polling void and set the date for fresh polling.

In a press release issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur, the list of polling stations where repolling will occur was detailed. These include stations such as Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School, S Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), Bamon Kampu Upper Primary School, Pioneer Academy, Irilbung High School (North Wing), Irilbung High School (South Wing), National Children’s School, Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Eastern Wing), Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Western Wing), Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Middle Wing), and Khaidem Primary School (Southern Wing).

All voters within the specified polling stations are urged to participate actively in the repolling process. The Election Commission emphasized the importance of exercising the right to vote to ensure the democratic process remains robust and inclusive.

The decision for repolling followed a recommendation from the Returning Officer (RO) for IMPC, who proposed fresh polling at six specific polling stations. These recommendations were forwarded to the Election Commission by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur.

With the repolling scheduled, authorities are working diligently to uphold the integrity and transparency of the electoral process in Manipur, ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot freely and securely.