Rajya Sabha MP, celebrated author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty exercised her voting rights at the BES polling station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Following her participation in the democratic process, Murty urged citizens to fulfill their civic duty by casting their votes.

“I want to tell everyone- don’t sit at home, come out and vote, it’s your right, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I have seen more people of my age voting, so I request youngsters to come out and vote,” expressed Murty after casting her vote in Bengaluru.

Well-known for her contributions to English and Kannada literature, Sudha Murty retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. She was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in 2023 in recognition of her outstanding contributions to social work, following her earlier recognition with the Padma Shri in 2006.

Sudha Murty is married to NR Narayana Murty, the co-founder of Infosys, and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on March 8 was met with appreciation, with Murty expressing her commitment to serving the nation’s underprivileged communities.

“After President Droupadi Murmu nominated me for the Rajya Sabha, I am pleased to have a larger platform to work for the betterment of the less fortunate. My nomination and work are driven solely by my dedication to philanthropy and social causes, devoid of any political agenda,” affirmed Murty.

Meanwhile, NR Narayana Murthy also exercised his voting rights at the BES polling station in Bengaluru. Reflecting on the significance of the electoral process, Narayana Murthy emphasized the importance of citizens exercising their constitutional right to choose their representatives.

“Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to choose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power,” stated Narayana Murthy after casting his vote.

Karnataka witnessed polling on 14 seats during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. With 28 seats in the 543-member Parliament, Karnataka is a crucial battleground for political parties. The BJP secured 25 seats out of 28 in the 2019 elections, and this time, the party is contesting in 25 seats, with its state ally JDS vying for the remaining 3 seats.

Voting commenced at 7 am on Friday and concluded at 6 pm, marking another milestone in India’s democratic journey. The ongoing Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases, represent the world’s largest electoral exercise, with the third phase scheduled for May 7.