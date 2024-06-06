Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Odisha Rejects Corrupt BJD Govt Says Manmohan Samal State BJP President

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) impressive victory, securing 20 Lok Sabha seats and 78 Assembly seats in Odisha, State BJP President Manmohan Samal asserted that the people of Odisha have unequivocally rejected the corrupt Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

“The public has entrusted us with a responsibility. They have placed their trust in PM Modi, whose popularity resonated strongly in Odisha. The resounding victory reflects the public’s rejection of the corrupt practices of the BJD government,” Samal stated.

He further highlighted the disparity between the rich resources of the state and the prevailing poverty among its people.

“Despite abundant resources, schools lack teachers, colleges suffer from lecturer shortages, and higher education is in disarray. The healthcare system is in shambles. Odisha, endowed with rich mineral wealth, still grapples with poverty. Our party is committed to addressing these issues, with PM Modi spearheading this effort. The welfare of Odisha’s people must take precedence,” he emphasized.

Samal underscored the government’s prioritization of providing clean drinking water.

“PM Modi has allocated Rs 10,000 crores for clean drinking water, doubling farmers’ incomes, achieving 100% irrigation coverage, and boosting agro-industries and processing units. Women’s empowerment is also a key focus, with 25 lakh women set to benefit from the ‘Lakhpati didi’ scheme, and the Subhadra Yojana providing Rs 50,000 gift vouchers to women in Odisha,” he elaborated.

He also announced the formation of an inquiry committee and the imminent opening of the treasury of the Lord Jagannath Temple.

With the BJP securing 78 out of 147 Legislative Assembly seats, Samal reiterated the party’s commitment to serving the people of Odisha.

The defeat in both the State Assembly and Parliamentary elections marked the end of the 24-year tenure of Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, who tendered his resignation to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

The BJD, which had governed Odisha since 1997, was unseated by the BJP, heralding the end of Naveen Patnaik’s long reign as Chief Minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s significant victory included securing 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly, while the BJD trailed with 51 seats, far from the majority mark of 74. The Indian National Congress secured 14 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP’s dominance continued with 20 out of 21 parliamentary seats, with the remaining seat won by the Congress.

