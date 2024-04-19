Lok Sabha Elections 2024: P. Chidambaram Votes In Sivaganga, Expects INDIA Bloc Victory In All 39 Tamil Nadu Seats

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed firm confidence in the INDIA bloc’s prospects in Tamil Nadu, asserting that they are poised to secure victory in all 39 parliamentary seats in the state. Speaking after casting his vote in the morning, Chidambaram emphasized his belief in the coalition’s strength as voting commenced across Tamil Nadu for the first phase of the general elections.

Addressing reporters, Chidambaram stated, “I am very happy and proud that I have been able to cast my vote in the Lok Sabha elections. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, I am absolutely confident that the INDIA group will win all 39 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. This is the first phase of elections, there are seven phases. Today all of Tamil Nadu votes and I am absolutely confident that we will win all seats.”

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections for 2024 began today across 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning 21 states and Union Territories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- comprising a coalition of opposing parties, aims to challenge the BJP’s hold on power.

In the previous general elections held in 2019, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance clinched a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu, securing 38 out of the 39 seats in the state. This outcome underscores the significance of Tamil Nadu in shaping the political landscape of the country.

The electoral process unfolds in multiple phases, with the second phase scheduled for April 26, followed by subsequent phases on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. This seven-phase election format mirrors the structure of the previous general elections held in 2019.