Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 LIVE: 11.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 Am

The seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is happening today, June 1, concluding the extensive electoral process of the general elections. In this phase, voters in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union territories are casting their ballots. Specifically, polling is being conducted for 13 seats each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, nine seats in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, all four seats in Himachal Pradesh, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Chandigarh.

Additionally, elections for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha are also taking place today. A total of 904 candidates are vying for positions in these 57 constituencies. Notably, this phase includes key seats such as Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third re-election. The Election Commission of India has ensured that adequate arrangements are in place for the seventh phase of polling. Voting for the previous six phases covered 486 Lok Sabha seats.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Seventh Phase:

June 01 2024 10:55 AM

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur, UP.

June 01 2024 10:50AM

BJP leader Jairam Thakur casts his vote at a polling booth in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

June 01 2024 10:45AM

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC candidate from Kolkata Uttar constituency casts his vote.

June 01 2024 10:35AM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal casts his vote at a polling booth in Badal village under the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency SAD has fielded Nardev Singh Bobby Mann from this seat. BJP has fielded Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Congress has fielded Sher Singh Ghubaya and AAP has fielded Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

June 01 2024 10:25 AM

LoP and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa cast his vote at a polling booth in Gurdaspur today.

June 01 2024 10:20 AM

TMC National General Secretary and candidate from Diamond Harbour seat, Abhishek Banerjee shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station, for the seventh phase.

June 01 2024 10:10 AM

Indian Army personnel stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast their votes in the last phase.

June 01 2024 10:00 AM

BJP MP and candidate from Patna Sahib constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad & his wife Maya Shankar cast their vote at a polling booth in Patna.

June 01 2024 9:55 AM

Odisha records 7.69% voter turnout till 9 am in the fourth phase of elections to its State Legislative Assembly.

June 01 2024 9:50 AM

 11.31% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the 7th phase of elections. Bihar 10.58% Chandigarh 11.64% Himachal Pradesh 14.35% Jharkhand 12.15% Odisha 7.69% Punjab 9.64% Uttar Pradesh 12.94% West Bengal 12.63%

June 01 2024 9:50 AM

West Bengal Chief Electoral Office tweets, “Today morning at 6.40 am Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU , 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond…FIR has been lodged by Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer.”

June 01 2024 9:45 AM

Arun Chugh says, “Those who are raising questions about Vivekananda Rock Memorial – it is unfortunate. They think West is Best. But Swami Vivekananda had said in Chicago that India is the best. He waved the flag of India’s culture across the world. Those who spend their vacation at nightclubs and pubs, for whom Italy is the best will not know India’s culture. They will not know the contribution of Swami Vivekananda…We are proud that PM Modi is meditating at Vivekananda Rock Memorial…” He also says, “Exercising one’s franchise is very important. There should be a strong government in the country for the next 5 years, a decisive and dynamic leader should lead us. So, every voter should vote…I urge everyone to vote.”

June 01 2024 9:30 AM

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha, Kangana Ranaut casts her vote at a polling station in Mandi, for the seventh phase.

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha, Kangana Ranaut says “I have cast my vote right now. I want to appeal to the people to take part in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote. PM Modi’s wave is there in Himachal Pradesh…I am hopeful that the people of Mandi will bless me and we will get all 4 seats of the state… Himachal Pradesh’s 4 seats will contribute to ‘400 paar’…”

June 01 2024 9:25 AM

UP Congress chief & candidate from Varanasi seat, Ajay Rai shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the seventh phase

He faces a contest from Prime Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Modi & BSP’s Ather Jamal Lari.

June 01 2024 9:20 AM

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Anirban Ganguly casts his vote at a polling station in Jadavpur.

June 01 2024 9:20 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath, Gujarat.

June 01 2024 9:15 AM

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, Anurag Thakur casts his vote at a polling station in Hamirpur for the seventh phase

June 01 2024 9:00 AM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur cast their vote at a polling booth in Sangrur constituency. The seat sees a contest amid Congress’ Sukhpal Singh Khaira, BJP’s Arvind Khanna, AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and SAD’s Iqbal Singh Jhundan and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)’s Simranjit Singh Mann.

June 01 2024 8:35 AM

BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill casts his vote for the last phase at a polling station in Jalandhar, Punjab.

AAP’s Pawan Kumar Tinu, BJP’s Shushil Kumar Rinku and Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi are up against in the constituency.

June 01 2024 8:30 AM

CPI(M) candidate from Kolkata Dakshin constituency, Saira Shah Halim casts her vote at a polling booth in Kolkata. She faces a contest from BJP MP & candidate Debasree Chaudhuri and TMC’s Mala Roy.

June 01 2024 8:25 AM

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya casts his vote for the final phase at a polling station in Ramnagar, Varanasi.

PM Modi is the sitting MP and BJP candidate from the constituency where Congress has fielded its state president Ajay Rai.

June 01 2024 8:20 AM

EVM and VVPAT machine were reportedly thrown in water by a mob at booth number 40, 41 in Kultai, South 24 Parganas, #WestBengal. (Source: Third Party)

June 01 2024 8:05 AM

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter & party candidate from Saran Lok Sabha seat Rohini Acharya arrive at a polling booth in Patna to cast their vote.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter & party candidate from Saran Lok Sabha seat Rohini Acharya leave from a polling booth in Patna after casting their vote.

June 01 2024 7:50 AM

BJP candidate from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat Ram Kripal Yadav visits a gaushala in Patna to feed cows. The Pataliputra seat sees a contest amid BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav and RJD’s Misa Bharti.

 

June 01 2024 7:45 AM

Former Indian cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar.

Former Indian cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh says, “Today is a very important day for all of us and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote and elect a government that can work for you.”

June 01 2024 7:45 AM

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Belgachia, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty says, “…I am a BJP cadre, I have done my duty…”

June 01 2024 7:43 AM

SBSP President and UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar casts his vote at a polling station in Ballia for the seventh phase.

June 01 2024 7:40 AM

BJP MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan & his wife Preeti Kishan cast their votes at a polling booth in the constituency. The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP’s Ravi Kishan, SP’s Kajal Nishad and BSP’s Javed Ashraf.

June 01 2024 7:35 AM

Congress candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa casts his vote

The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between Congress’ Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, BJP’s Dinesh Singh and AAP’s Amansher Singh.

Former diplomat and BJP candidate from Amritsar constituency, Taranjit Singh Sandhu casts his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. He faces a contest from Congress MP & candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, AAP’s Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and SAD’s Anil Joshi.

June 01 2024 7:33 AM

After casting his vote, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says “This is the festival of democracy. Today, voting is also being held in 57 Lok Sabha seats including 13 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Various political parties put forth their issues before the public…The voters have shown great enthusiasm, I want to thank all of them who have come out to cast their votes. Looking at the support we are receiving across the country, we can say that when the results come on June 4th, the party that has worked for the youth and the country will be successful…We have faith that on June 4th, the Modi government will be formed again….”

June 01 2024 7:32 AM

Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari casts his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. Afzal Ansari faces a contest from BJP’s Paras Nath Rai and BSP’s Umesh Kumar Singh here.

June 01 2024 7:31 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur. The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP’s Ravi Kishan, SP’s Kajal Nishad and BSP’s Javed Ashraf.

June 01 2024 7:31 AM

BJP national president JP Nadda cast his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. His wife Mallika Nadda also cast her vote here.

June 01 2024 7:30 AM

AAP MP Raghav Chadha casts his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar under the Anandpur Sahib constituency.

June 01 2024 7:30 AM

Brother of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari, former MLA Sibgatullah Ansari casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

June 01 2024 7:30 AM

June 01 2024 7:27 AM

PM Narendra Modi tweets, “Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections…I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative.”

June 01 2024 7:25 AM

BJP MP and candidate from Kolkata Dakshin constituency, Debasree Chaudhuri offers prayers at Kalibari Mandir in Kolkata.

June 01 2024 7:23 AM

AAP MP Raghav Chadha stands in a queue at a polling station in Lakhnaur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar under Anandpur Sahib constituency. The polling for the last phase.

June 01 2024 7:20 AM

BJP national president JP Nadda feeds fodder to the cows at a cowshed in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

June 01 2024 7:15 AM

BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra says, “We have not been able to vote since 2011. Today, I can confidently say that we will be able to vote…” She also says, “The agitation that began in Sandeshkhali was not just for voting, it was for our honour…TMC tried to derail our agitation but they turned out to be unsuccessful because everyone in Sandeshkhali is united…All families of Basirhat are our family, we are with them and I hope they will be with us…”

June 01 2024 7:10 AM

BJP national president JP Nadda along with his wife Mallika Nadda offer prayers at a temple near his residence, in Bilaspur, ahead of casting their votes in the seventh phase.

June 01 2024 7:05 AM

June 01 2024 7:00 AM

Girls perform Gidda at a polling booth in Mohali and urge eligible voters to cast their vote. All 13 Parliamentary constituencies of the state are going to polls today.

June 01 2024 6:55 AM

Himachal Pradesh: Mock poll, preparations underway at a polling booth in Samirpur village of Hamirpur District.

June 01 2024 6:50 AM

Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Dumka constituency. The seat sees a contest between JMM’s Nalin Soren and BJP’s Sita Soren.

June 01 2024 6:45 AM

Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

June 01 2024 6:40 AM

Mock polls underway at a polling booth in Saraskana Assembly constituency of Mayurbhanj. JMM has fielded former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s sister, Anjani Soren here. BJP has fielded Naba Charan Majhi. They face a contest from BJD’s Sudam Marndi.

June 01 2024 6:35 AM

Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Arrah Assembly constituency of Bhojpur district.

June 01 2024 6:30 AM

All 13 Parliamentary constituencies of Punjab are going to polls today in the last phase

The Presiding Officer at a polling booth in Amritsar, Shivinder Deora says, “…A total of 541 voters are here. The machines are ready and mock polls are underway…All the arrangements were well made by the Election Commission and DC.”

June 01 2024 6:25 AM

Preparations, mock poll underway at a polling booth in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh Polling will be held in 57 constituencies across 8 states today in the seventh phase of elections.

June 01 2024 6:20 AM

Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Rashbehari Assembly constituency of South Kolkata.

Polling for the last phase will begin at 7 am.

June 01 2024 6:17 AM

Preparations, mock poll underway at a polling booth in 35, Karakat constituency. Polling is being held in 57 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories (UTs) today in the seventh phase of elections.

June 01 2024 6:15 AM

BJP MP and candidate from Godda Lok Sabha seat, Nishikant Dubey offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham. Congress has fielded Pradeep Yadav from Godda constituency.

June 01 2024 6:00 AM

On the seventh phase, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and Hajipur Lok Sabha candidate Chirag Paswan says, “We are confident that like the last 6 phases, voting will be in favour of NDA in the seventh phase as well. There is no doubt that we will win all 40 seats in Bihar and PM Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time…”

June 01 2024 5:30 AM

Preparations, mock poll underway at a polling booth in Jadavpur, West Bengal. Polling is being held in 57 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories (UTs) today in the seventh phase of elections.

 