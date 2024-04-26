Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Urges Voters To Turn Out In Unprecedented Numbers

As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections kicked off on Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi urged citizens to participate actively in the electoral process, emphasizing the significance of each vote.

In a statement shared on social media, Priyanka Gandhi underscored the importance of the ongoing election in safeguarding the country’s democracy and constitution. She highlighted the need to address pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, corruption, and economic challenges, urging voters to voice their concerns by casting their ballots.

“I appeal to you, my countrymen, to vote in large numbers, vote on your issues and this time form a people’s government that works only for you,” she added.

Meanwhile, sources within the Congress party hinted at the possibility of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, respectively. The final decision regarding their candidacies is expected to be made after April 26, with nominations likely to be filed in the following week.

Rahul Gandhi, who contested and won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kerala’s Wayanad seat, is currently participating in the ongoing polling in Wayanad. His defeat in the Amethi constituency to Smriti Irani in the previous elections led to speculations about his potential candidature from Amethi once again. Notably, Smriti Irani has been nominated by the BJP to contest from Amethi in this election as well.

The Rae Bareli seat, previously held by Sonia Gandhi, has become vacant following her decision not to contest the Lok Sabha elections anymore. Sonia Gandhi has transitioned to the Rajya Sabha, leaving the Congress stronghold up for grabs.

Under the seat-sharing agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress will contest 17 seats while the Samajwadi Party will contest the remaining 63 seats in the crucial state.

In addition to Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress is also contesting in Varanasi, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also a BJP leader, is contesting from Varanasi, adding to the electoral significance of these constituencies.

Both the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, with the counting of votes slated for June 4.