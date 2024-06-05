Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results | Meet the Youngest Members of Indian Parliament

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 finally suffices with the results out on 4th June. This time, the Indian General assembly elections indeed hit various unexpected turns. Especially with some wins particularly standing out.

For example, four young candidates, who are all 25 years old, were also elected to Parliament as a consequence of the election. As per the ECI data, these four candidates from constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar are the youngest candidates who have emerged victorious these Lok Sabha elections.

These Four Gen-Z candidates indeed managed to defeat even the veterans. So, let’s take a look at their names –

1. Pushpendra Saroj

In 2019, the Samajwadi party fielded a five-time MLA and former minister in the UP cabinet, name, Indrajeet Saroj from Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. But Mr. Saroj lost to BJP’s Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

But, five years later, Indrajeet Saroj’s son, Pushpendra Saroj steps in the electoral battle and avenges his father’s defeat by defeating his father’s rival Mr. Sonkar by 1 Lakh votes.

He has also set record for the highest margin win by the youngest parliamentarian.

2. Shambhavi Choudhary

A Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader, became the youngest Member of Parliament in India on Tuesday after she won the Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Samastipur. She defeated the Congress party’s candidate, Sunny Hazari, by 187251 votes.

She is also 25 years old abd a third generation politician. Shambhavi Choudhary’s father, Ashok Choudhary is a JDU leader. He is one of the most influential ministers in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.

Her father had switched to JD(U) from the Congress.

3. Sanjana Jatav

Twenty-five-year-old Sanjana Jatav of the Congress is set to be one of the youngest Members of Parliament (MPs) after her victory in the Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan. Ms Jatav registered an impressive win over BJP’s Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes.

She hails from a Dalit community and is one of the youngest Members of Parliaments elected to the 18th Lok Sabha.

In the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Ms Jatav lost to BJP’s Ramesh Khedi by a minuscule margin of 409 votes. Putting the disappointment of defeat behind her, she ran a spirited campaign for Lok Sabha elections and registered a historic win for the grand old party, which had failed to open its account in the 2019 polls.

4. Priya Saroj

The 25 year old, has been elected MP from Machhalishahr Parliamentary seat that her father Toofani Saroj represented from 2009 to 2014. In this election, the first-time Parliamentarian defeated BP Saroj by 35,850 votes. While Priya Saroj got 4,51,292 votes, BP Saroj got 4,15,442 votes. In 2019, BJP’s BP Saroj had won by 181 votes.

As Hindustan Times reported, On the question if she entered politics suddenly, Priya said, “I always played an active role in social activities in college and university during studies. I have grown up in a political environment. In the 2022 elections, my father contested the assembly elections. I looked after the campaigning during the election. So, poll politics is not new to me. I know the people of the area. With the blessings of people, I won the election.

