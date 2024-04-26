Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Vasundhara Raje, Casts Vote In Jhalawar, Expresses Confidence In PM Modi's Victory

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje exercised her voting rights at a polling booth in Jhalawar during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. Expressing optimism, she emphasized the nation’s aspiration for progress, affirming the BJP’s potential for securing another term and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likelihood of winning a third term. Raje highlighted the support received by Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh and anticipated his historic victory. Recognizing the unpredictable nature of elections, she acknowledged the role of both divine intervention and voters in shaping outcomes.

The second phase of polling encompassed 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across various states, including Rajasthan. Notably, the schedule was adjusted for Betul, Madhya Pradesh, due to the unfortunate demise of a BSP candidate, postponing the polling to May 7. Opposition parties collaborated under the banner of INDIA bloc to field common candidates against the BJP, setting the stage for intriguing electoral battles.

Key figures like Rahul Gandhi, contesting from Wayanad, and Shashi Tharoor seeking reelection in Thiruvananthapuram, added to the electoral dynamics. In Rajasthan, battles featured prominent personalities including union ministers, a former Assembly Speaker, and scions of former chief ministers. Hema Malini contested from Mathura, while Bhupesh Baghel and DK Suresh vied from Rajnandgaon and Bangalore Rural respectively. Tejasvi Surya contested from Bangalore South, adding further diversity to the electoral landscape.

The ongoing Lok Sabha election, spanning seven phases, commenced on April 19, marking a significant chapter in the world’s largest democratic exercise. The Election Commission reported a commendable voter turnout of over 62 percent during the first phase. As the election progresses, anticipation builds for the subsequent phases, with the third phase slated for May 7.