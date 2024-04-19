Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Voting In West Bengal Overshadowed By Clashes

As voting commenced for three of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of the elections, reports of clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged. The electoral battleground witnessed tensions escalating with incidents of violence reported from various regions.

One such incident occurred in Chandmari near Cooch Behar town, where clashes between workers and supporters of the TMC and BJP led to injuries. Additionally, stone-throwing incidents were reported in the area, adding to the volatile atmosphere.

Anant Barman, a local TMC functionary, became a victim of the escalating violence when he was allegedly injured in a crude bomb attack at Bhetaguri. Barman was subsequently hospitalized, prompting State Minister Udayan Guha to rush to his side and check on his condition.

The backdrop of the ongoing electoral contest is significant, given that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged victorious in all three seats – Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri – where polling was being held in the first phase. Early voter turnout figures indicated a moderate participation rate, with 15.2% voting recorded in Cooch Behar, 15.91% in Alipurduar, and 14.13% in Jalpaiguri until 9 am.

However, amidst the electoral process, both the TMC and BJP traded accusations of voter intimidation and obstruction. Incidents were reported where voters were allegedly prevented from reaching polling booths and booth agents were assaulted. In some areas, such as Toofanganj in Cooch Behar and Dabgram-Fulbari in Jalpaiguri, temporary election offices were reportedly set ablaze, further intensifying the situation.

The gravity of the situation prompted concerns, with most calls related to poll violence and voter intimidation flooding into the West Bengal governor’s office, particularly from the Cooch Behar region.

The history of electoral violence in the region casts a shadow over the current elections. In April 2021, during the assembly elections in Cooch Behar, five people, including a first-time voter, lost their lives in clashes. Similar confrontations have been witnessed between supporters of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and State Minister Udayan Guha.

In response to the escalating violence, the BJP established a helpline at its Kolkata office to address complaints related to poll violence. Meanwhile, TMC functionaries revealed that the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, was closely monitoring the voting process from Kolkata.

As the electoral process unfolds, concerns persist over the need to ensure a peaceful and fair democratic exercise, underscoring the importance of maintaining law and order during the elections in West Bengal.