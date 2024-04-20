Lok Sabha Poll 2024: Rajasthan Chief Minister Confident of BJP's Sweep in Lok Sabha Elections

Following the conclusion of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects, declaring Rajasthan as the party’s stronghold set to secure all 25 parliamentary seats.

“I want to thank people of Rajasthan for making the first phase of election peaceful. Voter turnout was little but I have faith that we will win these 12 seats. In Rajasthan, BJP will win the whole 25 seats. We got feedback from everywhere and people have said that we will win these 12 seats and the other 13 seats as well. I appeal that all voters should vote in the next phase,” Chief Minister Bhajanlal remarked.

Sharma emphasized the enduring strength of the BJP in Rajasthan, asserting, “Rajasthan is BJP’s fortress, and we will win 25 out of 25 seats.”

Acknowledging the reduced voter turnout in the initial phase, the Chief Minister commended BJP supporters for their unwavering loyalty to the party, noting that party loyalists prioritize voting despite challenges and distractions.

Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission, Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 57.26 percent in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, reflecting active civic participation despite the observed decline in comparison to previous elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the discourse, elaborating on the BJP’s electoral slogan “Abki baar 400 paar” (This time, beyond 400), highlighting key achievements during the party’s decade-long governance marked by significant legislative reforms and landmark decisions.

Shah also highlighted pivotal achievements of the party such as the abolition of Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370, enactment of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for armed forces personnel, and the historic construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya under the gorvernance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remaining 13 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan will be contested in the upcoming second phase of elections scheduled for April 26.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured an overwhelming victory, clinching 24 out of 25 seats, with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal winning the remaining seat.

The electoral process will continue with subsequent phases scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, maintaining the seven-phase election schedule adopted in the previous general elections in 2019.