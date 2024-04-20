Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Rajasthan Records 58% Voter Turnout in First Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

In the initial phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, a voter turnout of nearly 58 percent was registered across 12 parliamentary constituencies on Friday, showcasing strong civic engagement despite a slight decrease compared to the previous polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta reported an estimated 57.87 percent voter participation (including 0.61% postal ballot) in the 12 constituencies that underwent polling in the first phase. The total eligible electorate numbered around 2.54 crore individuals, with approximately 23,000 polling booths established to facilitate the electoral process.

The final voting percentage will be confirmed on Saturday once comprehensive data from all polling stations has been compiled and analyzed, Gupta added.

According to reports, there were long queues of enthusiastic voters were observed at various polling stations throughout the polling day, persisting well beyond the scheduled closing time of 6:00 pm. Citizens from both urban and rural areas exhibited a strong commitment to exercising their democratic right. The officials also noted that no significant clash had occurred during the poll and the polling in the firstphase was a peaceful one.

Among the 12 constituencies, Ganganagar recorded the highest voter turnout at 65.64 percent, reflecting a decline from 74.39 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Conversely, Karauli-Dholpur witnessed the lowest turnout at 49.29 percent, compared to 55.06 percent in the previous polls.

Key constituencies such as Jaipur (62.87%), Bikaner (53.96%), Churu (62.98%), Sikar (57.28%), Jaipur Rural (56.58%), Alwar (59.79%), Dausa (55.21%), Bharatpur (52.69%), Jhunjhunu (51.62%), and Nagaur (56.89%) also reported notable voter participation rates.

The electoral process saw prominent political figures exercising their franchise early in the day, including Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, each expressing optimism and highlighting the significance of voter participation in strengthening democracy.

Governor Mishra emphasized the dual role of voting as both a constitutional right and a civic duty, affirming its critical role in sustaining democratic principles.

Chief Minister Sharma expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) electoral prospects, projecting victory in over 400 parliamentary seats nationwide. Sachin Pilot, in contrast, emphasized the public’s desire for change and predicted favorable outcomes for the Congress party.

Despite widespread participation, reports emerged from Palawala Jatan village under the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency, where residents boycotted the elections due to perceived lack of development in the area following delimitation.

Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahoo assured robust security measures to ensure peaceful and fair voting, with the deployment of Rajasthan Police, Central Armed Forces, and Home Guard personnel across the constituencies to uphold law and order during the electoral process.

