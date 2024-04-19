Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A 102-Year-Old Woman Turns Up At Polling Both In Tamil Nadu, Video Goes Viral

Today, on April 19, the initial stage of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election began promptly at 7 am. A surge of images depicting citizens heading towards polling booths has inundated X, among which is a touching video featuring a 102-year-old woman exercising her voting right in Tamil Nadu.

Shared by a leading news wire, the video showcases the elderly woman standing outside the polling station, leaning on a walking stick for support. Progressing through the video, she enters the booth and, with assistance from a gentleman, proceeds to cast her vote.

#WATCH | Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: A 102-year-old lady cast her vote at Reddiyarchatram in Dindigul district. pic.twitter.com/zMa4589MAV — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Since its upload a few hours ago, the video has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 49,000 views and nearly 5,100 likes. Social media users have responded with diverse comments, reflecting on the significance of her participation.

The first phase of polling encompasses 102 constituencies spread across 21 states in India, including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, and Lakshadweep.

Scheduled in seven phases, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will conclude on June 4.

