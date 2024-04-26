Phase 2 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voter Turnout Till 6 PM

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commissions Data shows that again Tripura stand in the highest voter turnout with 77.53% followed by the Manipur standing the second highest in voter turnout with 76.06% and the state with the third highest voter turnout is West Bengal with 71.84%.

States With Less Voter Turnout:

Sadly states with least voter turnout are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.

In Mathura, residents from four villages are abstaining from participating in the elections, citing alleged negligence from their representatives concerning basic community issues. District Magistrate Shailendra Singh acknowledged efforts to sway villagers to vote by promising to address their concerns promptly. However, he also noted that there is notable enthusiasm among first-time voters, particularly in rural areas like Barsana.

In Bulandshahr, voting encountered delays at the primary school in Chhotabas village, Pahasu area, due to villagers protesting the absence of a road. Following intervention by administrative officials, voting commenced around 11 am. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shikarpur Priyanka Goyal assured the villagers that their grievances regarding road and drainage problems would be promptly addressed, leading to increased voter turnout.

In Baghpat, citizens opted for early voting to avoid the sweltering afternoon heat and also took the chance to capture moments at designated selfie spots.