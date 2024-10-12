PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present, along with senior leaders from the BJP and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17. The ceremony is slated to be held at Panchkula at 10 am at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5.

“We have received the nod of the Prime Minister that on October 17, in Panchkula, the Chief Minister and council of ministers will take oath,” Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters here on Saturday.

There is no doubt within the party regarding Saini’s leadership. Both PM Modi and Amit Shah have publicly endorsed him as the Chief Ministerial candidate during their rallies, leaving no room for speculation.

Discussions are underway about the Deputy Chief Minister position, as the party contemplates bringing in new faces. This consideration comes after eight out of ten ministers from the previous Saini government lost their elections. Notably, Shruti Chaudhary, the granddaughter of the late Bansi Lal, is expected to join the cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony is anticipated to attract around 100,000 attendees, including several Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, Union ministers, and senior party leaders.

Speculation suggests that the new Haryana cabinet may include Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Midha, Shruti Chaudhary, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Vipul Goel, and Nikhil Madan.

The BJP is going to form its third successive government in Haryana with its 48 legislators in the 90-member Assembly.

Three independent MLAs from Haryana, Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon, and Savitri Jindal, have also extended their support to the BJP. The Congress won 37 seats.

(Inputs from ANI)

