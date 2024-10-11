Nayab Singh Saini Set To Take Oath As Haryana CM On THIS day

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister on October 15, with plans for a grand ceremony. The BJP is celebrating its third consecutive term after winning 48 Assembly seats.

Nayab Singh Saini is poised to take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Haryana in a ceremony scheduled for October 15 in Panchkula. While the state government has officially announced the date and venue for the swearing-in event, reports claimed that they are still awaiting confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance.

In preparation for this significant event, the Haryana government has established a 10-member committee to coordinate the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony. This committee will be led by the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, as detailed in an official order from Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad. The committee also includes the additional deputy commissioner and the municipal commissioner of Panchkula as members.

Acknowledging Saini’s Leadership Role

Given that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran its Assembly campaign with Saini as its Chief Ministerial candidate, his appointment to head the new government is widely expected. A close aide has indicated that a few ministers will be sworn in alongside Saini during the ceremony. Notably, the event is anticipated to attract high-profile attendees, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers from various BJP-ruled states.

“This time, the oath ceremony will be a grand show in which the people from across the state will participate, as we have won the Assembly polls in Haryana for the third consecutive time,” added the BJP leader, emphasizing the celebratory nature of the occasion.

Election Results: A Clear Mandate

In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP secured a commanding 48 seats out of 90 in the Haryana Assembly. Additionally, three independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal—recognized as India’s richest woman—have pledged their support to the BJP. In contrast, the principal opposition party, the Congress, garnered 37 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won just two seats, reflecting a decisive mandate for the BJP in Haryana.

