Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Nayab Singh Saini Set To Take Oath As Haryana CM On THIS day

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister on October 15, with plans for a grand ceremony. The BJP is celebrating its third consecutive term after winning 48 Assembly seats.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Nayab Singh Saini Set To Take Oath As Haryana CM On THIS day

Nayab Singh Saini is poised to take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Haryana in a ceremony scheduled for October 15 in Panchkula. While the state government has officially announced the date and venue for the swearing-in event, reports claimed that they are still awaiting confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance.

In preparation for this significant event, the Haryana government has established a 10-member committee to coordinate the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony. This committee will be led by the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, as detailed in an official order from Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad. The committee also includes the additional deputy commissioner and the municipal commissioner of Panchkula as members.

Acknowledging Saini’s Leadership Role

Given that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran its Assembly campaign with Saini as its Chief Ministerial candidate, his appointment to head the new government is widely expected. A close aide has indicated that a few ministers will be sworn in alongside Saini during the ceremony. Notably, the event is anticipated to attract high-profile attendees, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers from various BJP-ruled states.

“This time, the oath ceremony will be a grand show in which the people from across the state will participate, as we have won the Assembly polls in Haryana for the third consecutive time,” added the BJP leader, emphasizing the celebratory nature of the occasion.

Election Results: A Clear Mandate

In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP secured a commanding 48 seats out of 90 in the Haryana Assembly. Additionally, three independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal—recognized as India’s richest woman—have pledged their support to the BJP. In contrast, the principal opposition party, the Congress, garnered 37 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won just two seats, reflecting a decisive mandate for the BJP in Haryana.

MUST READ: Congress Set To Back National Conference In Government Formation Today

Filed under

haryana Haryana Assembly Latest Natioan national news Nayab Singh Saini
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

European Parliament Calls for Unconditional Release of Uyghur Residents in New Resolution

European Parliament Calls for Unconditional Release of Uyghur Residents in New Resolution

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox