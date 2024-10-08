Home
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP Sweeps 48 Seats, Congress Secures 37, INLD Falls

The 2024 Haryana Assembly Election results witnessed BJP emerging as the largest party by securing 48 out of 90 seats, accounting for a clear majority.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP Sweeps 48 Seats, Congress Secures 37, INLD Falls

The 2024 Haryana Assembly Election results have concluded, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the largest party by securing 48 out of 90 seats, accounting for a clear majority. The Indian National Congress (INC) followed closely, winning 37 seats, solidifying its position as the main opposition party in the state. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which once had a more significant presence in Haryana politics, managed to win only 2 seats, while 3 seats were claimed by independent candidates, including prominent figures like Savitri Jindal and Devender Kadyan.

In terms of seat distribution, the BJP captured several key constituencies such as Gurgaon, Jind, and Sonipat. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP retained his seat in Ladwa. On the Congress side, notable victories included Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi and Chander Mohan in Panchkula. Despite Congress’ strong challenge, it was unable to surpass the BJP, which maintained its grip on the state for a third consecutive term​.

BJP’s clear majority

The recent polls have resulted in a significant victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has secured 48 out of the total 90 seats, accounting for approximately 53.3% of the total seats. The Indian National Congress (Congress) has emerged as the second-largest party, winning 37 seats, which translates to around 41.1% of the total seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has managed to secure only 2 seats, representing a mere 2.2% of the total seats, while other parties or independents have collectively won 3 seats, accounting for 3.3% of the total seats.

This seat share distribution indicates a clear majority for the BJP, suggesting that the party has maintained its stronghold in the state. The Congress, although a distant second, has still managed to secure a significant number of seats, indicating a strong presence in the state’s political landscape. The INLD’s poor performance, on the other hand, suggests a decline in its influence in Haryana’s politics.

BJP and Congress: A fierce battle

These Elections in the state witnessed a closely contested affair, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) emerging as the two dominant forces. The BJP is projected to secure 46.3% of the vote share, narrowly edging out the INC, which is expected to garner 43.8% of the votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to trail far behind, with a meager 3.9% of the vote share, while other parties and independents are collectively expected to account for 6% of the votes.

This vote share distribution suggests that the BJP and INC are likely to engage in a fierce battle for electoral supremacy in Haryana, with the BJP holding a slight advantage. The AAP’s poor showing indicates that the party may struggle to make a significant impact in the state’s electoral landscape. The “Others” category, which includes smaller parties and independents, may play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the elections, particularly in constituencies where the margin of victory is expected to be narrow.

Close Contested Election

The heat map of Haryana’s Assembly elections reveals a closely contested electoral landscape, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) emerging as the two dominant forces. The BJP has secured 48 seats, while the INC has won 36 seats, indicating a close contest between the two parties. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has failed to win any seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has managed to secure 2 seats, and other parties have collectively won 3 seats. The color-coded map of Haryana shows a geographical divide, with the BJP’s orange color dominating the western, southern, and some central areas, while the INC’s blue color is more prominent in the northern, eastern, and some central regions.

The presence of a small red area in the westernmost part of the state, likely representing a different political entity or coalition, adds a touch of diversity to the electoral landscape. The tiny green and grey patches in the southern and eastern parts of the state, respectively, may indicate pockets of support for smaller parties or independents.

Overall, the heat map suggests that the BJP and INC are engaged in a fierce battle for electoral supremacy in Haryana, with the BJP holding a slight advantage. The geographical distribution of party support highlights the regional strongholds of each party, with the BJP appearing to have a stronger presence in the western and southern parts of the state, while the INC is more dominant in the north and east.

Filed under

BJP congress Election Results 2024 Election Results Haryana 2024 Haryana Assembly Results 2024 Haryana Election 2024 Results Live

