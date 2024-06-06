The Modi Era: The Prime Minister's Big Achievements

Narendra Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister of India has been marked by significant achievements and transformative policies. His leadership has left an indelible mark on India’s political, economic, and social landscape. Serving the nation for the last two terms and gearing up to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi’s achievements are set to have a lasting impact for the nation’s developments.

Modi’s Political Journey

17 Years as Chief Minister in Gujarat

Before rising to national prominence, Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for an impressive 17 years. His tenure in Gujarat was characterized by significant economic growth, infrastructural development, and improved public services. Modi’s leadership in Gujarat set the stage for his national ambitions, demonstrating his ability to drive progress and development.

Becoming Prime Minister: Historic Achievement

In 2014, Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister to be sworn in after Jawaharlal Nehru with a single-party majority in the Lok Sabha. This was a historic achievement, showcasing the trust and hope the Indian populace placed in his leadership and vision for the country.

3rd Longest Serving Prime Minister

As of now, Modi is the third longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history. His sustained leadership has allowed him to implement long-term policies and reforms, further solidifying his legacy in Indian politics.

Major Achievements

Economic Growth

India’s GDP Growth Rate: 8.4% under Modi

Under Modi’s leadership, India witnessed an impressive GDP growth rate, peaking at 8.4%. This economic growth has been driven by various structural reforms and initiatives aimed at boosting industrial output, enhancing infrastructure, and improving the business environment.

India as a $4 Trillion Economy

One of Modi’s standout achievements is guiding India towards becoming a $4 trillion economy. This milestone reflects significant economic expansion and resilience, bolstered by strategic reforms and a focus on technology and innovation.

India Becomes the 5th Largest Economy

In a remarkable ascent, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world under Modi’s tenure. This achievement underscores India’s growing economic clout on the global stage and highlights the effectiveness of Modi’s economic policies.

Social Reforms

Revocation of Article 370

In a historic move, Modi’s government revoked Article 370, which granted special autonomy to the region of Jammu and Kashmir. This decision aimed to fully integrate the region with the rest of India and spur development and investment.

Construction of Ram Mandir

After decades of legal and political battles, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya began under Modi’s leadership. This project is seen as a fulfillment of a long-standing demand and holds significant cultural and religious importance for many Indians.

Criminalization of Triple Talaq

Modi’s government criminalized the practice of triple talaq, a form of instant divorce that was prevalent among Muslims. This landmark reform aimed to protect the rights of Muslim women and promote gender equality.

Lifting 25 Crore People from Poverty

Through various welfare schemes and economic policies, Modi’s administration claims to have lifted approximately 25 crore people out of poverty. This is a significant achievement, reflecting efforts to improve living standards and provide economic opportunities for the underprivileged.

Health and Welfare Initiatives

COVID-19 Response and Success

Modi’s government took decisive actions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including imposing lockdowns, ramping up healthcare infrastructure, and implementing vaccination drives. These efforts helped mitigate the impact of the virus and save countless lives.

Development of Covaxin

India developed its indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, under Modi’s leadership. Covaxin played a crucial role in the country’s vaccination campaign and was also distributed to other nations, showcasing India’s capabilities in biotechnology.

Free Ration Schemes

During the pandemic, the government launched several free ration schemes to ensure that the most vulnerable populations had access to essential food supplies. These schemes were critical in preventing hunger and malnutrition during the crisis.

Infrastructure and Development

Swachh Bharat Mission

The Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission, launched by Modi, aimed to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management across India. The mission has made significant progress, with millions of toilets constructed and a notable reduction in open defecation.

Prime Minister Housing Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aimed to provide affordable housing to the urban poor. Under this scheme, millions of homes have been constructed, helping to improve living conditions and provide a sense of security for many families.

Water Supply Scheme in every home

The Har Ghar Jal scheme was launched to ensure that every rural household in India has access to piped drinking water. This initiative has significantly improved water accessibility and hygiene in rural areas.

The light scheme

The Ujjwala Yojana aimed to provide LPG connections to households that rely on traditional cooking methods. This scheme has not only improved health outcomes by reducing indoor air pollution but also empowered women by saving time spent on collecting firewood.

Mudra Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana provides microfinance to small and medium enterprises. This initiative has boosted entrepreneurship and provided financial support to millions of small businesses across India.

PM SVANidhi Scheme

The PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme provides affordable loans to street vendors to help them restart their businesses post-lockdown. This scheme has been instrumental in supporting the informal economy and promoting self-reliance.

Global Leadership

G20 Delhi Leaders Summit: Joint Declaration

Under Modi’s leadership, India hosted the G20 Delhi Leaders Summit, where a joint declaration was achieved, addressing global economic challenges and promoting sustainable development. This summit highlighted India’s growing influence in global affairs.

India’s Role in Global Vaccine Distribution

India played a pivotal role in global vaccine distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, supplying vaccines to many countries in need. This effort showcased India’s capacity for international cooperation and its commitment to global health.

Conclusion

Narendra Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister has been marked by substantial achievements across various sectors. From economic growth and social reforms to health initiatives and global leadership, Modi has implemented transformative policies that have significantly impacted India. As India continues to progress, the foundation laid during the Modi era will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future.

