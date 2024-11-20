Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
UP Exit Polls 2024: Who Is Winning The By-Polls For Nine Assembly Seats?

The UP exit polls for the nine assembly by-elections indicate a strong performance by the BJP-led NDA, projected to lead in seven seats, while the Samajwadi Party is ahead in two.

UP Exit Polls 2024: Who Is Winning The By-Polls For Nine Assembly Seats?

UP Exit Polls: As polling concludes for the by-elections in nine assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, the 2024 exit polls conducted by JVC and Matrize indicate a favorable outcome for the BJP-led NDA over the Samajwadi Party (SP). According to Matrize, the NDA is projected to lead in seven seats, while the SP is ahead in two.

The JVC exit poll estimates that the BJP will secure victories in six of the nine contested seats in Uttar Pradesh.

UP by-polls voting percentage

Voter turnout showed a steady increase throughout the day, reaching an average of 41.92% by 3 PM on Wednesday. Voting began at 7 AM in constituencies such as Katehari, Karhal, Ghaziabad, and Phulpur. Kundarki registered the highest voter turnout at 50.03%, while Ghaziabad recorded the lowest at 27.44%.

The Samajwadi Party raised concerns about alleged voter suppression by the police, prompting the Election Commission to suspend several officers in Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar. The BJP also expressed apprehensions regarding identity verification for women wearing burqas.

UP Exit polls vs results

The by-elections were necessitated after eight assembly seats became vacant due to their MLAs being elected to the Lok Sabha, while polling in Sisamau followed the disqualification of SP legislator Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

With 90 candidates contesting these elections, the results are expected to serve as a significant litmus test for both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, a key political battleground. These bypolls mark the first electoral contest following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, the SP-Congress alliance delivered a notable defeat to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, winning 43 of the state’s 80 seats. The SP secured 37 seats, while Congress won six. The BJP’s tally was reduced to 33 seats, a sharp decline from the 62 seats it held in 2019.

