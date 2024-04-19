West Bengal Terror, BJP Office Set Ablaze In Nandigram On Ram Navami

The Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed a distressing outbreak of violence following an attack on a Ram Navami procession conducted by the Hindu community. The procession, as it traversed through the Beldanga region of the state, was met with aggression from unidentified miscreants who hurled stones at the participants, resulting in the injury of around 20 individuals.

The Ram Navami Processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the State of West Bengal, due to the CM’s provocative speech which successfully incited miscreants, who were assured that the Law enforcement Agency won’t act against them as their hands have been… pic.twitter.com/HXwJvP4Pdx — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) April 18, 2024

Initial reports suggested the detonation of crude bombs during the procession’s culmination, leading to chaos. However, according to a media report, the chaos ensued after an explosion occurred at the location. Subsequently, the miscreants took to pelting stones at the Hindu participants from the rooftops of nearby houses, exacerbating the situation.

Among the injured, one woman sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for medical attention. In response to the escalating violence, significant security forces have been deployed in the area to restore order. This incident follows recent unrest in the Kamnagar region, prompting the Election Commission to replace the Deputy Inspector General of Murshidabad.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed apprehension regarding potential violence during Ram Navami festivities and accused the BJP of instigating unrest to polarize the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. She cautioned that the Election Commission would be held accountable for any violence occurring in Murshidabad.

Mamata Banerjee’s incompetence in safeguarding Ramanavami Shobha Yatras in West Bengal is appalling. Hindus targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad, a minority in the area. pic.twitter.com/4ylHH3ayf2 — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 17, 2024

Following the distressing events in Murshidabad, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, criticized the chief minister, alleging her of incitement and claiming that the police resorted to tear gas to disperse the procession. He asserted that the disruptions and attacks on Ram Navami processions across the state were a result of the chief minister’s provocative rhetoric, which emboldened miscreants.

In another concerning development, BJP activists reportedly set fire to the temporary election party office of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in the Harirhat area of Barokodali-I gram panchayat in the Tufanganj-II block. This act of violence follows the BJP’s defeat in Alipurduar, indicating a shift towards aggressive tactics as a response to electoral setbacks. Anil Barman, the president of Barokodali-I Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), condemned the BJP’s resort to violence, asserting that such actions aim to undermine the democratic rights of the people, particularly in light of their rejection of the BJP.