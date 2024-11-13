Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Coldplay announces a fourth India show in Ahmedabad for January 2025, following sold-out Mumbai concerts. Tickets go on sale November 16 at 12 PM IST—fans brace for high demand.

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

In an exciting news for the Indian music lovers, British rock band Coldplay has announced its fourth concert on the 2025 tour in India, adding it to Ahmedabad with the Music of the Spheres World Tour. Post three eagerly awaited performances at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the band will perform its biggest ever show in India at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025.

The Ahmedabad show is confirmed with the announcement via Twitter through Coldplay’s official account: “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED for Coldplay: The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST.” Ticket sales are expected to go live on BookMyShow; the interest is likely to be as keen as it has been for previous shows.

Mumbai Ticket Sellers Sell Out In Minutes

The confirmed three concerts scheduled by Coldplay on 18, 19, and 20 January at the DY Patil Stadium created a virtual stampede as tickets sold out in minutes when they went online. Fans huddled over the BookMyShow website and flooded its pages, creating virtual queues which reportedly ran into millions. The rush left hopeful attendees struggling to find tickets and opened criticism as there were buyers going to resellers who charge high prices for the same tickets.

It was very soon realized that the then ticketing craze brought with it plenty of concerns about online ticketing and scalping as it was feared that tickets would be sold at outrageous prices. Many people went to social networking sites to express their frustration and disappointment of not getting tickets, citing unresponsive platforms and lost opportunities due to hoarding.

The problem soon had been noticed by the authorities and, thus, the cyber division of Maharashtra Police took cognisance of the matter. A notice was henceforth sent to BookMyShow, asking this platform to strengthen security measures in place so that no one but the name written on the ticket could resell it.

This is according to a person from the Maharashtra Cyber Department, claiming that this move was in order to curb black-market activity-the sort of thing that takes advantage of the excitement built up in fans over such massive events. Reports had already surfaced that tickets were being sold at ten times face value. These are reasons why the government had been harking for more restriction measures in the online ticketing process.

PIL Filed In Bombay High Court

With such general ticketing malpractices, a PIL was presented to the Bombay High Court seeking improved guidelines regarding ticket scalping and black-market sales. Based on the petition, there should be regulatory control over the selling of tickets over the internet for big events. In fact, it pointed out irregularities brought about during the selling of Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai. But this incident shows the general problem afflicting some fans of high-profile concerts and live events in the country.

Filed under

Ahmedabad coldplay Online Tickets Trending news
