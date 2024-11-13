Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski has been named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. The announcement was made on Tuesday's episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where the magazine also released an image of its latest cover.

During the reveal, Stephen Colbert humorously expressed disappointment for not receiving the title, prompting Krasinski to appear on screen and reassure him, noting that it wasn’t a big deal that Colbert wasn’t chosen, adding that the honor went to him instead.

Krasinski later featured in a comedic video styled like an ’80s infomercial, where he gave Colbert humorous advice on being sexy. Former Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans made a cameo appearance in the video.

Known for his iconic role as Jim Halpert in “The Office,” Krasinski also directed and starred in the 2018 film A Quiet Place alongside his wife, actress Emily Blunt. He subsequently directed the sequel in 2020. Krasinski starred as Jack Ryan in Amazon Prime’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” from 2018 to 2023, and a movie adaptation of the series was announced recently.

Krasinski joked that when he shared the news of his achievement with Blunt, her response was filled with laughter, making it hard to understand her exact words. Blunt was reportedly excited about the news, and she humorously suggested that she might wallpaper their home with the cover if her husband won the title. Krasinski commented that such an idea would amuse their children, adding that it wouldn’t seem strange at all.

Having spent nine seasons as Jim Halpert, Krasinski has since co-written, directed, and starred alongside Blunt in the thriller A Quiet Place, whose success led to two sequels. After transforming his physique for the film 13 Hours, he continued to stay in shape to play Jack Ryan for four seasons, with the series now slated for a film adaptation. His recent work, including the movie IF—which he starred in, wrote, produced, and directed—has further cemented his place among Hollywood’s top filmmakers.

Reflecting on his journey, Krasinski joked that it took around 54 pitches to get the studio’s approval for A Quiet Place, humorously recalling how someone questioned his capability as a director by referring to him as “Jim from The Office.”

Today, Krasinski and Blunt, who live together in Brooklyn with their two daughters, enjoy the life they’ve built. Krasinski shared that marriage is a continual process of learning and growing together, which he feels fortunate to experience with Blunt. He playfully added that his new title as Sexiest Man Alive might increase his household responsibilities, as Blunt would likely remind him to earn the title at home.

