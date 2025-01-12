Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His Remarkable Comeback! Watch Video

Ajith Kumar clinched third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025 race and won the Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category. Despite a recent car accident during training, the kollywood star made a remarkable comeback, inspiring fans worldwide.

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His Remarkable Comeback! Watch Video

Kollywood Actor Ajith Kumar has achieved a thrilling victory at the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, solidifying his place in the hearts of racing enthusiasts and fans worldwide. Despite a recent car crash during training, where he walked away unscathed, Ajith returned to the race with unwavering determination, leading his team, Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten, to secure third place in the 991 category. Additionally, he received the prestigious Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category, a testament to his remarkable skills and resilience.

Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting his remarkable comeback after a brake failure during his training. Fans and industry friends, including actor R Madhavan and director Adhik Ravichandran, celebrated the star’s victory online. R Madhavan expressed immense pride in his friend, while Adhik Ravichandran posted heartfelt words of admiration. The victory was not only a personal triumph for Ajith but also a proud moment for India, as the actor continues to inspire with his grit and spirit.

TAKE A LOOK AT THESE VIDEOS:

The race event was made even more special with Ajith’s family, including his wife Shalini and children Anoushka and Aadvik, present at the venue to cheer him on. Heartwarming videos and images of the actor celebrating his victory with his loved ones and teammates flooded social media, further captivating fans worldwide.

Image

Recent Setback and Remarkable Comeback

Ajith’s journey to the 24H Dubai race was not without challenges. Just a few days ago, a viral video showed the actor’s car crashing into a safety guard at high speed. Fortunately, he emerged unscathed, and it was announced that Ajith would step back from driving for Ajith Kumar Racing in the upcoming Dubai 24H Series. However, in a bold decision, Ajith continued to take on a dual role—serving as the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten while also competing in the race, driving the Porsche Cayman GT4.

Ajith’s incredible recovery and perseverance have made him a true inspiration for his fans, as he continues to overcome obstacles both on and off the track. His victory at the Dubai 24H race will undoubtedly go down in history as a testament to his strength, dedication, and passion for racing.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Filed under

24H Dubai 2025 ajith kumar Ajith Kumar Racing

Advertisement

Also Read

Walking On An Empty Stomach VS After A Meal: Which Helps With Weight Loss?

Walking On An Empty Stomach VS After A Meal: Which Helps With Weight Loss?

India Calls For Bangladesh To Follow Existing Border Management Protocols

India Calls For Bangladesh To Follow Existing Border Management Protocols

Steve Jobs’ Journey to India: How a Quest for Enlightenment Shaped Apple’s Vision

Steve Jobs’ Journey to India: How a Quest for Enlightenment Shaped Apple’s Vision

Delhi CM Atishi Launches Crowdfunding Campaign, BJP Calls For EC Fund Review

Delhi CM Atishi Launches Crowdfunding Campaign, BJP Calls For EC Fund Review

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Entertainment

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox