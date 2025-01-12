Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His Remarkable Comeback! Watch Video

Ajith Kumar clinched third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025 race and won the Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category. Despite a recent car accident during training, the kollywood star made a remarkable comeback, inspiring fans worldwide.

Kollywood Actor Ajith Kumar has achieved a thrilling victory at the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, solidifying his place in the hearts of racing enthusiasts and fans worldwide. Despite a recent car crash during training, where he walked away unscathed, Ajith returned to the race with unwavering determination, leading his team, Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten, to secure third place in the 991 category. Additionally, he received the prestigious Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category, a testament to his remarkable skills and resilience.

Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting his remarkable comeback after a brake failure during his training. Fans and industry friends, including actor R Madhavan and director Adhik Ravichandran, celebrated the star’s victory online. R Madhavan expressed immense pride in his friend, while Adhik Ravichandran posted heartfelt words of admiration. The victory was not only a personal triumph for Ajith but also a proud moment for India, as the actor continues to inspire with his grit and spirit.

TAKE A LOOK AT THESE VIDEOS:

You made India proud💥💥💥💥💥💥🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 We Love u sir. We are all proud of you dear sir🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡 #AjithKumar racing 🌟💥❤️‍🔥🙏🏻🫡 pic.twitter.com/I1XWtE86ds — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) January 12, 2025

A Cutest Video Of THALA #Ajithkumar Sir With Shalini Ma’am And Anoushka 😍🙌#AjithkumarRacing pic.twitter.com/R2DeVBvL3b — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) January 12, 2025

The race event was made even more special with Ajith’s family, including his wife Shalini and children Anoushka and Aadvik, present at the venue to cheer him on. Heartwarming videos and images of the actor celebrating his victory with his loved ones and teammates flooded social media, further captivating fans worldwide.

Recent Setback and Remarkable Comeback

Ajith’s journey to the 24H Dubai race was not without challenges. Just a few days ago, a viral video showed the actor’s car crashing into a safety guard at high speed. Fortunately, he emerged unscathed, and it was announced that Ajith would step back from driving for Ajith Kumar Racing in the upcoming Dubai 24H Series. However, in a bold decision, Ajith continued to take on a dual role—serving as the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten while also competing in the race, driving the Porsche Cayman GT4.

Ajith’s incredible recovery and perseverance have made him a true inspiration for his fans, as he continues to overcome obstacles both on and off the track. His victory at the Dubai 24H race will undoubtedly go down in history as a testament to his strength, dedication, and passion for racing.

