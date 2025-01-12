Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as Shreya Ghoshal sings Soniyo on Indian Idol 15. The actor revisits fond memories while promoting Emergency.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently appeared on Indian Idol 15 to promote her upcoming film Emergency. During her visit, she shared a heartfelt moment with singer Shreya Ghoshal, bringing back memories of the 2009 hit song Soniyo from Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

In a clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Kangana was seen requesting Shreya to sing the iconic track, which holds special meaning for her. “In my film, Sonu (Nigam) sir sang a song titled Soniyo, and Shreya ma’am sang it for me. If Shreya ma’am could sing a few lines…” Kangana said. Shreya, gracious as ever, replied, “Your request is my command.”

As Shreya performed the song alongside contestant Biswarup, Kangana hummed along, visibly emotional. Her nostalgia was evident as she folded her hands in gratitude and clapped for Shreya, who responded with flying kisses.

The song Soniyo, a romantic hit, originally featured Kangana and Adhyayan Suman, her then-boyfriend. Their relationship ended on a sour note, but the song remains etched in fans’ memories.

Kangana’s directorial Emergency delves into India’s turbulent history, focusing on the emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. Kangana plays Indira Gandhi, with a stellar cast including Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar. The film is set for a theatrical release on January 17.

This heartfelt moment on Indian Idol reflects Kangana’s journey as an actor and a director, showcasing her emotional side while revisiting milestones from her career.

