Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

After a holiday break, Saturday Night Live will return in January 2025 with Dave Chappelle and Timothee Chalamet as hosts. Chappelle's episode on January 18 will feature Glorilla, while Chalamet will pull double duty as both host and musical guest on January 25.

The iconic sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL) wrapped up its 2024 season on December 21 with a memorable episode featuring former cast member Martin Short officially joining the “Five Timers Club.” The Christmas episode marked the end of the season as Studio 8H went dark, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next episode.

However, SNL fans will have to wait a little longer for new content, as there will be no fresh episode airing this Saturday. Instead, NBC will re-air the November 2, 2024 episode, where comedian John Mulaney hosted with musical guest Chappell Roan. This episode was particularly notable for a surprise cameo by Vice President Kamala Harris, just days before the 2024 presidential election.

While the wait for SNL‘s return may seem long, there’s good news for fans. The January schedule for Saturday Night Live has been announced, and the show will return with fresh episodes starting January 18, 2025.

Dave Chappelle’s Big Return to SNL

On January 18, 2025, SNL fans can expect an exciting return from Dave Chappelle, who will host the first episode of 2025. Chappelle, who has previously hosted SNL three times, will also be joined by musical guest Glorilla, making this a highly anticipated episode. While many expected Chappelle to host the first show following the 2024 election, the honor ultimately went to his Chappelle’s Show collaborator, Bill Burr.

Timothee Chalamet to Host and Perform on SNL

The following week, on January 25, 2025, actor Timothee Chalamet will return to Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest. Chalamet is preparing for his role as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, which has helped him hone his musical abilities. He is now confident enough to perform live on SNL, making for a memorable episode filled with musical talent and charismatic hosting.

Where to Watch SNL During the Hiatus

While the show is on hiatus, there’s plenty of SNL content to enjoy. Fans can stream popular sketches, monologues, and even cut-for-time sketches on SNL‘s official YouTube channel. Additionally, full episodes of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock, offering endless entertainment until the show returns in January.

