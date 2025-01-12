Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
How Did Sam Moore Die? Soul Legend Known For Creating Timeless Hits Dies At 89

Moore is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Michell; and two grandchildren. His enduring contributions to music continue to inspire generations.

How Did Sam Moore Die? Soul Legend Known For Creating Timeless Hits Dies At 89

Sam Moore, renowned as the higher-pitched half of the 1960s soul duo Sam & Dave, died at the age of 89 in Coral Gables, Florida. According to publicist Jeremy Westby, Moore passed away on Friday morning, January 10 due to complications while recovering from surgery. No further details were disclosed.

A Legacy Cemented in Soul Music

Sam Moore, along with his partner Dave Prater, created timeless hits like “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Comin’.” The duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, solidifying their influence in music history.

Their distinctive style transformed gospel’s “call and response” into electrifying performances and chart-topping songs, including “You Don’t Know Like I Know”, “When Something is Wrong With My Baby”, and “I Thank You.”

Their success was propelled by the songwriting and production of Isaac Hayes and David Porter and backed by Stax Records’ house band, Booker T. & the MGs. The legendary phrase “Play it, Steve,” shouted in the middle of “Soul Man,” became one of music’s most iconic moments.

Sam Moore’s Struggles and Revival

Although their prominence waned in the 1970s, “Soul Man” found new life when the Blues Brothers covered it in the late 1970s. However, Moore expressed mixed feelings about the association, noting that younger audiences mistakenly believed the song originated with the Blues Brothers.

In 2008, Moore sued over the movie “Soul Men,” arguing that the fictional characters closely resembled Sam & Dave. He also faced legal battles with Prater, who toured with a replacement under the name “New Sam & Dave.” Prater died in a car accident in 1988.

Legal Battles Over Royalties

In the 1990s, Moore joined other artists in suing the record industry over inadequate retirement benefits. Despite selling millions of records, Moore discovered his pension totaled just $2,285, which he could take as a lump sum or as $73 monthly installments.

“If you’re making a profit off of me, give me some too,” Moore told the Associated Press in 1994.

Sam Moore’s Personal Life

Born in Miami on October 12, 1935, Moore began singing in church and met Prater in 1961. Despite the duo’s success, their relationship was fraught with disagreements, compounded by Moore’s drug addiction, which he overcame in 1981 with the help of his wife, Joyce, whom he married in 1982.

Moore credited Joyce with saving his life, helping him navigate a period of performing on cruise ships and oldies shows. Reflecting on those difficult times, he said, “You keep your mouth shut, you sing as hard as you can, and you try to pay the bills.”

Moore maintained his musical presence, collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, whom he called a close friend. The two performed together and recorded the dynamic duet “Real World.” Moore also sang at presidential events, including those for Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Steve Van Zandt, guitarist for Springsteen’s E Street Band, paid tribute, saying, “RIP Sam Moore. One of the last of the great Soul Men.” Moore is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Michell; and two grandchildren. His enduring contributions to music continue to inspire generations.

ALSO READ: Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here's What Happens Next

