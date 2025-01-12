Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens Next

According to the lawsuit, both Moana and Bucky are set in ancient Polynesia and revolve around teenagers who rebel against their parents by embarking on perilous voyages to save their communities.

With just over a week until the Academy Awards nominations, Disney faces a legal battle as animator Buck Woodall files a lawsuit claiming the studio copied his screenplay for an animated film titled Bucky.

Filed in California federal court, the lawsuit alleges striking similarities between Bucky and both Moana (2016) and its sequel.

Allegations of Plagiarism Against Disney

According to the lawsuit, both Moana and Bucky are set in ancient Polynesia and revolve around teenagers who rebel against their parents by embarking on perilous voyages to save their communities.

Along the way, they encounter animal spirits representing their ancestors. Woodall argues that Disney unlawfully used elements of his screenplay, submitted to industry professionals years before Moana began development.

Woodall’s earlier copyright lawsuit against Disney over the original Moana was dismissed in November, as the court ruled it was filed too late. However, the release of Moana 2 allowed Woodall to initiate new legal action.

In the earlier case, U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall noted that there was a genuine issue regarding the similarities between the works and whether someone at Disney had access to Woodall’s copyrighted materials before Moana was created.

Similarities Between Bucky and Moana

The lawsuit highlights several key parallels between the two works:

A recurring theme of Polynesian spiritual beliefs involving animal ancestors.

The protagonist’s journey begins with a turtle.

Plot elements include a symbolic necklace, a demigod adorned with a giant hook and tattoos, and a creature hidden within a mountain.

Woodall contends that these elements, foundational to Moana, were directly lifted from his screenplay and supporting materials.

Woodall’s lawsuit extends to Moana 2, citing further similarities:

A protagonist searching for an ancient island.

A mission to break a curse.

The dramatic use of a whirlpool-like oceanic portal, allegedly a unique feature found in Bucky.

What Did Disney Say?

Disney denies the allegations, asserting that Moana was developed independently. Ron Clements, the film’s director, stated in court that he first became aware of Woodall’s project after the lawsuit was filed. The company also submitted extensive documentation to demonstrate the movie’s development process, including research, travel journals, story ideas, and scripts.

Woodall seeks damages totaling 2.5% of Moana’s gross revenue, amounting to $10 billion, as well as a court order to prevent further copyright infringement. The screenplay for Bucky is registered with the Writers Guild of America and holds copyright protection from the U.S. Copyright Office.

This lawsuit underscores ongoing debates about intellectual property rights in Hollywood. While some creators argue their ideas are exploited by major studios, companies like Disney maintain their projects are original, supported by thorough documentation and creative processes. As this case unfolds, it could set a precedent for how courts address similar claims in the entertainment industry.

