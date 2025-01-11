Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Allu Arjun has been granted significant relaxations in the Pushpa 2 stampede case, including an exemption from weekly police station visits and permission to travel abroad. (Read more below)

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

In a significant development regarding the Pushpa 2 stampede case, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been granted several relaxations by the Nampally court in Hyderabad. Arjun, who was arrested last month in connection with the tragic incident at the Pushpa 2 premiere, was later granted bail. On Saturday, reports confirmed that the actor has been exempted from appearing at the Chikkadapally police station every Sunday after his legal team raised security concerns. In addition, Allu Arjun has also received permission to travel abroad.

The legal issues surrounding Allu Arjun stem from a tragic incident at the Pushpa 2 movie premiere, where a stampede broke out after the actor stepped out of his car to greet fans. The chaos led to the unfortunate death of a woman and severe injuries to her son, who has since been hospitalized. This incident resulted in Allu Arjun’s arrest on December 13, and he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody before being granted interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. His regular bail was granted on January 3.

After his release from custody on December 27, Allu Arjun appeared via video conference for a court hearing, which was postponed until January 3. On that day, the actor was granted regular bail. Despite the legal proceedings, the actor was also questioned by the Hyderabad police. Reports suggest that the police may file a petition challenging the bail, citing the claim that Allu Arjun had refused to leave the theater when asked by authorities on December 4, which allegedly contributed to the stampede. However, Allu Arjun has yet to comment on this accusation.

As the case continues, the court’s recent decisions grant the actor more freedom while he faces ongoing legal scrutiny. The relaxation of conditions, including the exemption from weekly police station appearances and permission to travel abroad, comes as a notable development in the case.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Filed under

Allu Arjun hyderabad Pushpa 2 stampede case

Advertisement

Also Read

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Do Animals Grieve? Exploring How Some Species Mourn Their Dead

Do Animals Grieve? Exploring How Some Species Mourn Their Dead

Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

Entertainment

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox