Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Directed by Kangana, Emergency delves into the 1975-77 Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kher portraying the influential leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the special screening of the much-anticipated film Emergency in Nagpur on Saturday, where he was joined by the film’s lead stars, Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher. The screening brought together notable figures from the world of politics and cinema, with Gadkari praising the team for their portrayal of a pivotal chapter in India’s history.

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from the event on Instagram, offering a glimpse of the engaging conversation between the Union Minister, herself, and Kher. In one image, the trio can be seen interacting during the screening, as the film gears up for its theatrical release.

Gadkari took to X to commend the filmmakers and actors for their dedication in bringing the dark period of India’s Emergency to the screen with authenticity and excellence. “I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation’s history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India’s history,” Gadkari wrote in his post.

Dark Times Of Emergency

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency explores the 21-month Emergency period imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. The film stars Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, an influential political leader who played a key role in the opposition against the Emergency. Other notable actors in the film include Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik. The film is slated for release on January 17.

In a recent interview with ANI, both Kangana and Anupam Kher opened up about their roles and the collaborative process behind making Emergency. Kangana, who also directed the film, expressed her deep respect for Kher, calling him the “hero” of the film. “It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he had refused, then I wouldn’t have made it,” she said. She further emphasized how Kher’s honesty and integrity made him the perfect choice for portraying the legendary leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

(With ANI Inputs)

