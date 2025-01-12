Vivienne, in particular, is said to have grown distant from her father. The children appear to support Jolie’s desire to tell her side of the story.

After years of legal struggles and media attention, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally reached a settlement in their protracted divorce, bringing an end to their turbulent marriage.

While Jolie is reportedly ready to move on, her six children have expressed a desire for her to share her perspective on her marriage to Pitt and the challenges they faced as a family.

Angelina Jolie’s Children Urge Her to Speak Out

Angelina Jolie’s children—Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16—have encouraged their mother to open up about her experiences with Pitt, both during their marriage and throughout their divorce. Although four of the children have reached adulthood, Jolie and Pitt still share custody of the younger twins.

Vivienne, in particular, is said to have grown distant from her father. The children appear to support Jolie’s desire to tell her side of the story, as reported by a source to a publication.

The source noted, “They have wanted her to speak up for herself for years.” However, despite her children’s wishes, it is unlikely that Jolie will participate in a public interview. Following the finalization of her divorce, Jolie is focusing on healing and moving forward with her life.

Angelina Jolie Feels Relieved After Divorce Settlement

Angelina Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, shared that the actress is “relieved this part is over because frankly, she’s exhausted.” He further stated that Jolie is now focused on “finding peace and healing for their family,” as she works to rebuild her life after the lengthy legal battle.

Now that the divorce settlement is complete, Jolie is embracing the opportunity for a fresh start. This marks a new chapter not only for her but also for Pitt, who is now free to pursue a formal relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

This signals a new phase for Pitt after years of public turmoil, as he moves forward in his personal life.