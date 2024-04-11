Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Roars Into Theaters

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s much-anticipated action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has finally hit the silver screen, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and ‘Bharat’ fame, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

The film, which released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, has already garnered significant attention prior to its release. Early audience reactions have positioned ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ as one of the finest Hindi action films in recent memory, creating a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

Expected to clash with Ajay Devgn’s sports drama ‘Maidaan’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has reportedly sold over 1.8 lakh tickets for its opening day on April 11. The film’s wide release in 3D and IMAX formats adds to the anticipation surrounding its box office performance.

The storyline of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ revolves around a high-stakes mission involving Indian Army officers, played by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, tasked with retrieving a stolen AI weapon from a formidable adversary portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Adding to the intrigue are Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar, who depict the love interests of Tiger and Akshay respectively.

The film’s premiere drew notable personalities including Tiger Shroff and director Ali Abbas Zafar, reflecting the high-profile nature of the project. It marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, both known for their prowess in action-packed roles.

As the plot unfolds, the entry of lead antagonist Kabir (Prithviraj Sukumaran) sets the stage for a gripping narrative. Ambushing a convoy in the Northern Himalayan valley, Kabir steals India’s most powerful technological weapon, code-named ‘package’, issuing a chilling ultimatum to the armed forces.

Colonel Azad (Ronit Roy) devises a crucial mission to counter Kabir’s threat, selecting his top ex-soldiers Firoz aka Freddy (Akshay Kumar) and Rakesh aka Rocky (Tiger Shroff). Captain Misha (Manushi Chhillar) is tasked with convincing the duo, leading to a flashback showcasing Rocky and Freddy’s successful mission in Afghanistan to rescue an Indian ambassador and eliminate terrorists.

Ali ABBAS Zafar has cooked💥 What a massy intro , with top notch BGM and fast pacy action blocks. The Afghan sequences are totally 🔥🔥 Jiyo Mere bhai @aliabbaszafar#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan pic.twitter.com/sv0aDNTLEA — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) April 11, 2024

While the film promises death-defying stunts and intense action sequences from Akshay and Tiger, early reviews offer mixed perspectives. Venky Reviews describes ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ as a run-of-the-mill action film with moments that work but lacks innovation in its storyline. The chemistry between Akshay and Tiger, along with Prithviraj’s character, are highlighted as positives, though the predictable screenplay and lack of emotional depth are noted.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, marking a significant addition to the action genre in Indian cinema. The star-studded celeb screening in Mumbai saw the likes of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and others in attendance, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

Just Done with #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan ..❤️ This one is literally something else manhh🔥🔥🔥 Full On Action and Akki paaji in action zone 💥💥😭😭

Bond between bade and chotte ❤️ One Word Review : Paisa Wasooli💥@akshaykumar@iTIGERSHROFF

Must watch.. pic.twitter.com/hvETC58uSy — Basant🕺Khiladi 🎭 (@Bas_AKKiann) April 11, 2024

In a heartwarming gesture, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently took a pause from their busy schedules to seek blessings at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Adorned in traditional attire, the actors shared glimpses of their visit on social media, extending warm wishes for Gudi Padwa and Navratri to their fans.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ promises a rollercoaster ride of action, drama, and intrigue, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in this high-octane cinematic adventure.