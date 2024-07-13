Ananya Panday Trolled As 'Mannerless' For Pushing Nick Jonas During Anant Ambani's Baraat, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is facing severe trolling after a video from Anant Ambani’s baraat went viral, showing her ‘pushing’ Nick Jonas. The clip features several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, dancing enthusiastically during the baraat. At one point, Ananya, who was behind Nick, pushed him aside to dance with Priyanka.

Following the video’s release, netizens labeled Ananya as ‘mannerless’ and ‘annoying’, commenting that it must have been embarrassing for Nick.

Conversely, the internet is praising Ranveer for his reaction. After Nick was pushed, the video shows the Bajirao Mastani actor extending his hand towards Nick and hugging him.

Ananya has faced harsh criticism from netizens for her ‘disrespectful’ behavior. A Reddit user wrote, “Broo the audacity that’s just so mannerless lol.”

Another user commented, “Nick is me after being dragged to the dance floor by over enthusiastic extroverts and then getting pushed around by another bunch of over enthusiastic extroverts.”

“Ananya’s got no manners. Eeewwww,” read another comment on a viral Reddit post.

READ MORE: Madhuri Dixit Dazzles with Iconic Dance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

“She is so unrefined and tacky… She’s in for a rude awakening,” another user added.

Defending Ranveer while slamming Ananya, one user commented, “Girl calm down, it’s not your wedding! Ranveer is so sweet to pull him in to the center.”

Another comment read, “She was doing good up till now…what happened to her at the main event… she was dancing crazily at the stage as well.”

“This really shows her true colors lol. So desperate to be in the limelight that she will literally push people out of her way. I’m sure this is what she and her PR does to the non Nepo people in the industry,” wrote a user.

Meanwhile, the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded event attended by celebrities worldwide. Among the guests were international pop star Nick Jonas, reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Rema, and others.

The couple married after being engaged for two years. On July 13, the Ambanis hosted a ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony, followed by the wedding reception or ‘Mangal Utsav’ on July 14.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Celebrities Dance the Night Away at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding