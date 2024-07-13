Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Celebrities Dance the Night Away at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

The wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani, son of renowned businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant unfolded as a dazzling affair in Mumbai on Friday, drawing a constellation of Bollywood stars and celebrities. The event, held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar coming together for an evening of festivities and joy.

A viral video circulating on social media captured a moment of camaraderie and celebration among the stars. The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” fading away as he takes to the dance floor, performing the memorable hook step from Mani Ratnam’s “Dil Se” (1998), cheered on by Vicky Kaushal. The atmosphere filled with energy as Vicky’s new viral song “Tauba Tauba” from his upcoming comedy “Bad Newz” kicks in, drawing smiles from Katrina Kaif and enthusiastic participation from Ranbir Kapoor in the dance circle.

The circle expanded to include Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, his actor-wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara, who added to the festive charm of the occasion. Namrata warmly greeted Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, while Mahesh Babu embraced Ranbir Kapoor. Sitara, who had a viral picture with Alia Bhatt as a five-year-old, politely greeted all the guests, showcasing a heartwarming blend of Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Look at Katrina when Tauba Tauba comes on 🥹 Cutie! pic.twitter.com/3uQ0mUEVlp — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) July 12, 2024

The gathering represented an intriguing mix of connections within the film industry, as Shah Rukh Khan has shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki,” with Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” (2016), and with Alia Bhatt in “Dear Zindagi” (2016). Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan has also collaborated with Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Zero. Interestingly, Katrina Kaif too had dated Ranbir Kapoor before marrying Vicky Kaushal in October 2021. The recent BinKapoor photos and the fact that Ranbir, Vicky, Alia are to be seen again together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War” had piled on excitement around their joint camaraderie at the celebration.

Radhika and Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities are far from over as their ‘Shub Aashirwad’ will be held on July 13 to continue the celebrations in grand style after today’s bhaat ceremonies, with some more impossibly glamorous moments at Baaya Mahal, followed by a lavish wedding reception Mangal Utsav tonight.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: At What Time Will The Varamala Ceremony And Pheras Take Place?