Anupam Kher Update Fans On Govinda’s Health

Friday, October 18, 2024
Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently gave an update on the health of actor Govinda, who has been recovering from a recent bullet injury.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently gave an update on the health of actor Govinda, who has been recovering from a recent bullet injury. Kher shared the update through a conversation with Govinda’s elder brother, Kirti Kumar.

The actor on Friday, posted a video on his Instagram where he met Kirti Kumar, a well-known producer and director. In the video, the two talked about various topics, including Govinda’s health.

Along with the video, Kher wrote, “Encounter in the Park: I was so happy to meet #KirtiKumar ji after a long long time.

Kirti ji directed one of my favourite films #Hatya. We spoke about many things including my friend and his younger brother #Govinda’s leg injury. Relieved to know that he is progressing well. We also spoke about time spent together, 90’s cinema and also importance of being kind in life. Nice to meet you my friend! See you soon with a film script! Jai Ho! #Memories #Kindness.”

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licenced revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The incident took place at approximately 4:45 am on Tuesday.
According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam is currently seen in ‘The Signature’ which premiered on Zee5 on October 4.
The film explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.
Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

Anupam Kher Govinda Govinda Health
