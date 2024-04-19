Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' Set To Hit Theatres This November

Fans of director Anurag Basu have something to look forward to as his latest directorial venture, ‘Metro In Dino’, is all set to grace the big screen on November 29. Featuring an ensemble cast comprising Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and more, the film promises to deliver heartwarming tales of modern couples against the backdrop of the bustling city.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the cast, along with a brief note that emphasized the theme of love taking center stage in urban life. The film is slated to showcase the magic of love through the lens of an incredible ensemble cast, promising audiences a journey through urban romance like never before.

Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film is touted to be a spiritual sequel to Basu’s acclaimed ‘Life in a Metro’, which captivated audiences upon its release in 2007. With an impressive cast and the creative vision of Basu at the helm, expectations are high for ‘Metro In Dino’ to continue the legacy of its predecessor and offer audiences a memorable cinematic experience.