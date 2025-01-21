Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Justin Bieber recently became the center of attention on social media after fans noticed he unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram.

Justin Bieber recently became the center of attention on social media after fans noticed he unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram. The unexpected move led to a whirlwind of rumors and speculation about the state of their marriage, leaving fans questioning whether the couple was headed for a split.

Fans Notice Changes On Justin Bieber’s Instagram Account

The drama began when eagle-eyed fans observed that Justin no longer followed Hailey, sparking confusion and concern. Social media users flooded the singer’s recent posts with questions.

“Bruh, you just unfollowed your wife?” one fan wrote under Justin’s latest Instagram post commemorating Martin Luther King Day. Another questioned, “Why you UNFOLLOW your wife?” A third chimed in with, “JB, what happened with Hailey, and why did you unfollow her?”

The unfollowing incident didn’t stop with Hailey. Reports from the New York Post revealed that other notable figures, including Justin’s former mentor Usher, his long-time manager Scooter Braun, and his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin, were also unfollowed from the singer’s account.

Justin Responds to the Rumors

As speculation reached a fever pitch, Justin took to his Instagram story to address the situation with a cryptic explanation.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S**t is getting suss out here,” he wrote. The post has since been deleted, but it temporarily alleviated some fans’ concerns, while others remained skeptical.

Justin Bieber says someone unfollowed Hailey Bieber from his Instagram account: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife

Shit is getting suss out here” pic.twitter.com/RfqlcMaeLg — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

Hailey and Justin: A History of Facing Speculation

This isn’t the first time the couple has been at the center of rumors about their relationship. Married since 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber have often dealt with public scrutiny and speculation regarding their personal lives.

Hailey, a model and businesswoman, has spoken candidly about the challenges of being in the spotlight as part of a high-profile marriage. In an interview with W Magazine in July last year, she reflected on the constant criticism she faces.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” Hailey shared. “I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

The 28-year-old added, “It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

The Couple’s Silence on the Latest Incident

Despite Justin’s brief acknowledgment of the situation, neither he nor Hailey has publicly commented further on the rumors of their relationship being in trouble. The couple has previously chosen to rise above public speculation, focusing on their personal lives and careers.

Hailey continues to manage her successful skincare brand, Rhode, while Justin remains active in the music industry, albeit with occasional pauses to focus on his mental and physical health.

Fans React to the Drama

While some fans took Justin’s Instagram story as reassurance, others remain unconvinced, fueling continued chatter online. Many expressed hope that the couple would address the issue directly to put an end to the speculation.

“Just tell us what’s going on,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another commented, “I hope Justin and Hailey are okay. They’ve been through so much together.”