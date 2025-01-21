Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and was living under the alias Bijoy Das, for the attack.

Saif Ali Khan has been released from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, six days after suffering serious injuries during a knife attack at his Bandra residence. The actor has returned home, where a strong police presence has been deployed for security. Medical experts have advised him to remain on complete bed rest for a week and avoid visitors to minimize the risk of infection.

Both the hospital and Saif Ali Khan’s home have witnessed growing crowds, as fans gather to catch a glimpse of the popular actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

The attack, which has shocked the nation and raised concerns about Mumbai’s security, occurred when an intruder broke into Khan’s home late Wednesday night. The actor sustained six stab wounds, including one on his spine that narrowly missed the spinal cord by just 2 millimeters. Doctors revealed that the spinal fluid had leaked, necessitating surgery to address the injury. Khan also underwent plastic surgery to treat wounds on his arm and neck.

Reports indicate that the actor was rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, bleeding heavily from his injuries.

Eliyama Philip, the caretaker for Saif Ali Khan’s children Taimur and Jeh, was the first to notice the intruder. She told police she was awakened by noises around 2 am and initially thought Kareena Kapoor Khan was checking on their son Jeh after noticing the bathroom light on and door ajar.

Police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and was living under the alias Bijoy Das, for the attack. As part of the ongoing investigation, the suspect was brought to Khan’s Bandra residence to recreate the crime scene earlier today.

The incident has highlighted security vulnerabilities in the city and left fans and the film fraternity deeply concerned about Saif Ali Khan’s recovery and safety.

