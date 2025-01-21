Gaga also recently collaborated on Harlequin, the companion album for the Joker sequel, where she starred as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Lady Gaga has sparked excitement among fans by posting a cryptic countdown on her official website, hinting at an announcement set for 4 PM GMT on Monday, 27 January.

The website features a rotating timer displayed against a soft, hazy blue background. When users interact with the “target” icon, it reveals the title “LG1,” written in the signature font style reminiscent of Gaga’s The Fame era.

Hints About Upcoming Album LG7

The Grammy-winning artist has been dropping clues about her highly anticipated seventh studio album (LG7) over the past few months. Back in July 2024, Gaga thrilled fans by sharing snippets of new tracks outside her Paris hotel, following her performance at the Olympics opening ceremony.

This upcoming project will be Gaga’s first solo album since 2020’s Chromatica, which included chart-topping singles like “Rain On Me” and “Stupid Love.”

🚨 Lady Gaga posts a countdown on her website, teasing the announcement of her seventh studio album. When you scratch the site, it shows a hidden “LG1,” leading to LG7 on January 27. https://t.co/PHFOyhR8jj pic.twitter.com/HIAzZqFkJI — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) January 21, 2025

In October 2024, Lady Gaga unveiled “Disease,” a track described as a dark and electrifying electro-pop anthem. Critics praised the song as a promising preview of LG7. The Independent remarked,

“This potent dose of dungeon-dark electro-pop showcases a warped yet fantastical heart, hinting at an exciting musical direction.”

Gaga also recently collaborated on Harlequin, the companion album for the Joker sequel, where she starred as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix. While the project received mixed reviews, tracks like her cover of Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile” were celebrated for their emotional depth and connection to Harley Quinn’s chaotic persona.

Lady Gaga is set to perform at a benefit concert in Los Angeles on 30 January, raising funds for wildfire relief in California. The star-studded lineup includes Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, Pink, Sting, and many others.

With the mysterious countdown ticking down, fans eagerly await what could be the next big chapter in Lady Gaga’s legendary career.