Coldplay lit up Mumbai with an unforgettable performance during their Mumbai concert 2025, leaving fans in awe. Frontman Chris Martin, renowned for his down-to-earth demeanor, took a moment to apologize for the colonial history of Britain, which was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from the crowd.

Chris Martin’s Apology and Heartfelt Speech

During his speech, Chris Martin acknowledged Coldplay’s return to India, sharing their gratitude for the warm reception. He remarked, “This is our fourth visit to India, and the second time to play and the first time we’ve played our own show, and we couldn’t ask for a better audience to play to.”

Martin added, “So thank you for coming today, everyone. It’s amazing to us that you welcome us, even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all of the bad things Great Britain has done, and very welcome us to your home.”

The long-awaited Coldplay Mumbai concert finally kicked off at the DY Patil Stadium on January 20, 2025, with palpable excitement from the audience.

Thousands of eager fans gathered to see the British alternative rock band perform live, with several videos from the concert quickly going viral across social media. One of the most popular moments came when Chris Martin spoke in Hindi, sending fans into a frenzy.

Chris Martin’s Hindi Greeting

During the concert, Chris Martin greeted his Indian audience in Hindi, expressing his excitement to be performing in Mumbai. He said, “Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai,” which translates to, “Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai.”

The crowd responded with cheers and excitement as Chris continued, saying, “We are so happy to be here. This is our first real show in India. So thank you. Namaste.”

Coldplay is kicking off their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India with a series of performances. After their electrifying shows in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, the band will also perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025.

These concerts mark Coldplay’s return to India after their appearance at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival.