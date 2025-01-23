Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, are reportedly heading for separation after two decades of marriage.

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, are reportedly heading for separation after two decades of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, has sparked speculation about their relationship after unfollowing each other on Instagram. Sources close to the family suggest they have been living apart for several months, with divorce likely on the horizon.

Virender and Aarti’s journey began in the early 2000s, culminating in a grand wedding in 2004, hosted at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Over the years, the couple seemed to have a strong bond, balancing Sehwag’s demanding cricket career and their family life. However, recent developments hint at growing discord in their relationship.

The couple shares two sons, Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010. Despite their long-standing partnership, signs of a rift have surfaced. Observant fans noticed that during this year’s Diwali celebrations, Virender shared photos with his sons and his mother but made no mention of Aarti. This omission has further fueled rumors of an impending separation.

Virender Sehwag’s Social Media Silence Sparks Rumors

Virender’s social media activity has also added to the speculation. Two weeks ago, the cricket icon posted photos of his visit to the Vishwa Nagayakshi Temple in Palakkad on Instagram. While the post featured stunning visuals of the temple and insights into his spiritual journey, Aarti was conspicuously absent, raising questions about their relationship.

Neither Virender nor Aarti has made any official statement addressing the rumors, but their public actions and lack of interaction have caught the attention of their followers.

Aarti Ahlawat: A Low-Profile Life

Aarti Ahlawat, born on December 16, 1980, in New Delhi, has largely stayed away from the limelight. She pursued her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan before completing a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University. Known for her composed demeanor, Aarti has maintained a low profile throughout Virender’s cricketing career, focusing on her family and personal interests.

Virender Sehwag: A Cricket Icon in Transition

Virender Sehwag, celebrated for his explosive batting style, retired from international cricket in 2015. Since then, he has been involved in various roles, including serving as a member of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency. While his professional life has remained in the spotlight, his personal life has largely been private—until now.

The recent rumors about his marriage have brought unwanted attention to the cricket legend. Fans and followers have expressed their concern and curiosity about the couple’s relationship status.

Speculations of Virender Sehwag’s Separation Grow

Sources close to the family suggest that Virender and Aarti’s relationship has been strained for some time. While neither party has confirmed their separation, their actions on social media and their apparent physical distance point toward a possible split.

As one of India’s most admired cricketers, Virender’s personal life has become a topic of public interest. While the couple’s decision remains private, the signs of separation are becoming more evident with each passing day.

Whether or not they officially part ways, their story is a reminder of the challenges faced even by those in the public eye. Fans will be watching closely for any updates from the duo as they navigate this difficult chapter in their lives.