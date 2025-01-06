Corbet closed his speech with a moving final tribute to Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena, stating, “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.”

Brady Corbet, the recipient of the Best Director award at the 2025 Golden Globes, delivered a heartfelt speech in which he paid tribute to the individuals he lost during the making of his film The Brutalist.

Reflecting on the difficult process of creating his three-hour period drama, Corbet spoke movingly about his personal grief, remembering his grandfather, James, his great-uncle Jerry, and his close friend and producer, Kevin Turen, who passed away during production.

He expressed deep appreciation for their influence on his career, saying he wouldn’t be standing there without their guidance.

A Tribute to Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena

As the speech progressed, Corbet honored the late Jeff Baena, the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, who tragically died by suicide on January 3. With emotional sincerity, Corbet acknowledged the profound impact Baena’s passing had on Plaza and expressed his support for her and her family during this painful time.

The director then shifted focus to his daughter, Ada James, who was attending the ceremony with him. He lovingly praised her for looking “so stunning” in her dress, joking that the “fiasco” of the evening was worth it for the joy it brought her. Ada’s emotional reaction at the family table was a touching moment, highlighting the personal nature of Corbet’s acceptance.

Corbet continued by reflecting on the important role his family and friends played in his journey. He thanked his “creative partner and muse,” Mona Fastvold, and his “incomparable mother,” Mary Corbet, for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Corbet closed his speech with a moving final tribute to Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena, stating, “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.” This emotional conclusion underscored the depth of loss felt within the film community and the importance of supporting each other through tough times.

Aubrey Plaza’s Absence from the Golden Globes

Plaza, who was initially scheduled to present at the ceremony, was notably absent following the death of her husband. Despite her absence, Corbet’s acknowledgment of the couple and the heartfelt support from her peers in the industry showcased the solidarity and love shared during such a difficult time.