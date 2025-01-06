Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Corbet closed his speech with a moving final tribute to Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena, stating, “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.”

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Brady Corbet, the recipient of the Best Director award at the 2025 Golden Globes, delivered a heartfelt speech in which he paid tribute to the individuals he lost during the making of his film The Brutalist.

Reflecting on the difficult process of creating his three-hour period drama, Corbet spoke movingly about his personal grief, remembering his grandfather, James, his great-uncle Jerry, and his close friend and producer, Kevin Turen, who passed away during production.

He expressed deep appreciation for their influence on his career, saying he wouldn’t be standing there without their guidance.

A Tribute to Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena

As the speech progressed, Corbet honored the late Jeff Baena, the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, who tragically died by suicide on January 3. With emotional sincerity, Corbet acknowledged the profound impact Baena’s passing had on Plaza and expressed his support for her and her family during this painful time.

The director then shifted focus to his daughter, Ada James, who was attending the ceremony with him. He lovingly praised her for looking “so stunning” in her dress, joking that the “fiasco” of the evening was worth it for the joy it brought her. Ada’s emotional reaction at the family table was a touching moment, highlighting the personal nature of Corbet’s acceptance.

Corbet continued by reflecting on the important role his family and friends played in his journey. He thanked his “creative partner and muse,” Mona Fastvold, and his “incomparable mother,” Mary Corbet, for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Corbet closed his speech with a moving final tribute to Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena, stating, “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.” This emotional conclusion underscored the depth of loss felt within the film community and the importance of supporting each other through tough times.

Aubrey Plaza’s Absence from the Golden Globes

Plaza, who was initially scheduled to present at the ceremony, was notably absent following the death of her husband. Despite her absence, Corbet’s acknowledgment of the couple and the heartfelt support from her peers in the industry showcased the solidarity and love shared during such a difficult time.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Host Nikki Glaser Cracks Freak-Off Jokes On Diddy, Leaves Hollywood Crowd In Shock

Filed under

Aubrey Plaza golden globes Jeff Baena

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During...

Sensex Takes A Hit Amid HMPV Detection In Bengaluru, Fear Index Surges

Sensex Takes A Hit Amid HMPV Detection In Bengaluru, Fear Index Surges

HMPV: ICMR Announces Two Cases Detected In Karnataka

HMPV: ICMR Announces Two Cases Detected In Karnataka

Supreme Court Transfers Amazon and Flipkart Anti-Trust Cases to Karnataka High Court

Supreme Court Transfers Amazon and Flipkart Anti-Trust Cases to Karnataka High Court

Who Is Nistha Gehija? The Ghostwriter Behind Ankur Warikoo’s Bestselling Books

Who Is Nistha Gehija? The Ghostwriter Behind Ankur Warikoo’s Bestselling Books

Entertainment

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Heckled By Sofia Vergara, Here’s What Exactly Happened Between The Two

Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Heckled By Sofia Vergara, Here’s What Exactly Happened Between The

Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On A Racy Display, Internet Loses Its Calm

Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox