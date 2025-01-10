Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid LA Wildfire

The sprawling property, valued at $20.5 million, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and equestrian stables, offering both luxury and functionality.

Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid LA Wildfire

Ben Affleck was spotted on Wednesday driving back to his $20.5 million Los Angeles mansion after evacuating due to the Pacific Palisades wildfire. The Oscar-winning actor purchased the luxurious property in July 2024, just five months prior, during ongoing marital challenges with his ex, Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck Returns To LA Mansion

Reports indicate that Affleck initially sought refuge at his former wife Jennifer Garner’s Brentwood home. However, a source told Page Six that the actor returned to his Pacific Palisades residence once the fire had subsided. Fortunately, the home remained unscathed by the devastating blazes.

“Ben’s house is still under an evacuation order, but he feels immensely grateful it’s safe for now,” the source revealed. Images shared by the outlet captured Affleck driving a black sedan back to his property and entering via an access code.

While Affleck’s mansion escaped the wildfires, he expressed concern for those less fortunate. The Page Six source mentioned that the Argo actor was “reaching out to anyone he can to help,” as many of his acquaintances lost their homes in the catastrophe.

The sprawling property, valued at $20.5 million, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and equestrian stables, offering both luxury and functionality.

Despite Affleck’s good fortune, the surrounding neighborhood endured severe destruction. Affleck wasn’t the only celebrity whose home was spared; properties belonging to Kate Hudson, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Chris Pratt, Rebel Wilson, Dan Aykroyd, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Tom Brady also survived the wildfires, according to the Daily Mail.

Celebrities Who Faced Devastation

Not all A-list homes escaped unscathed. Prominent figures such as Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, John Goodman, Paris Hilton, and The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag tragically lost their estates to the fire.

While Ben Affleck’s mansion remains intact, the Pacific Palisades wildfire serves as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictable fury. Celebrities and residents alike continue to face the fallout of the devastating blaze, with many coming together to offer support during this challenging time.

ALSO READ: Who Was Anita Bryant Married To? Pop-Singer Turned Anti-Gay Crusader Was Once Hit With A Pie In The Face

Filed under

Ben Affleck hollywood LA fire

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Drama At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral As Bush Appears To Snub Obama, Bill Clinton Ignores All

Watch: Drama At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral As Bush Appears To Snub Obama, Bill Clinton Ignores...

Tirupati Stampede: Son Found Out About Mother’s Death Through Video

Tirupati Stampede: Son Found Out About Mother’s Death Through Video

LA Wildfires: What Are The Biggest Landmarks Reduced To Ashes?

LA Wildfires: What Are The Biggest Landmarks Reduced To Ashes?

Los Angeles Fire: Is The Hollywood Sign On Fire? Viral Images Spark Panic

Los Angeles Fire: Is The Hollywood Sign On Fire? Viral Images Spark Panic

Was Novak Djokovic Poisoned? Tennis Ace Makes Shocking Claims While Recalling His Stay In Australia

Was Novak Djokovic Poisoned? Tennis Ace Makes Shocking Claims While Recalling His Stay In Australia

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Dubbed ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Taking Selfie Right Before Evacuating LA Mansion Due To Wildfire

Chrissy Teigen Dubbed ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Taking Selfie Right Before Evacuating LA Mansion Due To Wildfire

Who Was Anita Bryant Married To? Pop-Singer Turned Anti-Gay Crusader Was Once Hit With A Pie In The Face

Who Was Anita Bryant Married To? Pop-Singer Turned Anti-Gay Crusader Was Once Hit With A

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox