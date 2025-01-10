Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid LA Wildfire

The sprawling property, valued at $20.5 million, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and equestrian stables, offering both luxury and functionality.

Ben Affleck was spotted on Wednesday driving back to his $20.5 million Los Angeles mansion after evacuating due to the Pacific Palisades wildfire. The Oscar-winning actor purchased the luxurious property in July 2024, just five months prior, during ongoing marital challenges with his ex, Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck Returns To LA Mansion

Reports indicate that Affleck initially sought refuge at his former wife Jennifer Garner’s Brentwood home. However, a source told Page Six that the actor returned to his Pacific Palisades residence once the fire had subsided. Fortunately, the home remained unscathed by the devastating blazes.

“Ben’s house is still under an evacuation order, but he feels immensely grateful it’s safe for now,” the source revealed. Images shared by the outlet captured Affleck driving a black sedan back to his property and entering via an access code.

While Affleck’s mansion escaped the wildfires, he expressed concern for those less fortunate. The Page Six source mentioned that the Argo actor was “reaching out to anyone he can to help,” as many of his acquaintances lost their homes in the catastrophe.

The sprawling property, valued at $20.5 million, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and equestrian stables, offering both luxury and functionality.

Despite Affleck’s good fortune, the surrounding neighborhood endured severe destruction. Affleck wasn’t the only celebrity whose home was spared; properties belonging to Kate Hudson, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Chris Pratt, Rebel Wilson, Dan Aykroyd, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Tom Brady also survived the wildfires, according to the Daily Mail.

Celebrities Who Faced Devastation

Not all A-list homes escaped unscathed. Prominent figures such as Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, John Goodman, Paris Hilton, and The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag tragically lost their estates to the fire.

While Ben Affleck’s mansion remains intact, the Pacific Palisades wildfire serves as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictable fury. Celebrities and residents alike continue to face the fallout of the devastating blaze, with many coming together to offer support during this challenging time.