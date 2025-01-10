Her campaign stirred national controversy, making her both a hero among evangelicals and a polarizing figure in public life. Critics accused her of bigotry, and gay rights activists organized a boycott of Florida orange juice in response.

Anita Bryant, a former beauty queen, singer, and spokesperson for Florida orange juice, passed away on December 16 at her home in Edmond, Oklahoma. Her family announced her death on January 9 through an obituary in the Oklahoman newspaper, without specifying the cause.

Born on March 25, 1940, in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, Bryant grew up in a Southern Baptist household and showcased her singing talent from an early age. After winning local talent contests, she appeared on Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts and signed a recording contract while still in high school.

Who Was Anita Bryant Married To?

Bryant gained national recognition as Miss Oklahoma and was the second runner-up at the 1959 Miss America pageant, tying for Miss Congeniality. Her musical career flourished with hits like “Till There Was You” and “Paper Roses.” She also released several Christian and patriotic ballads, earning three gold records.

Her signature performance of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” so impressed President Lyndon B. Johnson that he requested she sing it at his funeral, which she did in 1973.

Bryant became a household name as the face of Florida orange juice, starring in commercials for the Florida Citrus Commission from 1968. Her cheerful tagline, “Breakfast without orange juice is like a day without sunshine,” cemented her role as a wholesome corporate ambassador.

Crusade Against Gay Rights

In 1977, Bryant shifted her focus to political activism, opposing a Dade County ordinance that prohibited discrimination against gays. She founded the group Save Our Children to repeal the ordinance, citing her religious beliefs.

Her campaign stirred national controversy, making her both a hero among evangelicals and a polarizing figure in public life. Critics accused her of bigotry, and gay rights activists organized a boycott of Florida orange juice in response.

While initially supported by corporations and the evangelical community, Bryant’s activism eventually led to the loss of her sponsorships and contracts. The Florida Citrus Commission, which once paid her $250,000 annually, severed ties, and other organizations followed suit.

In 1980, Bryant announced her divorce from her husband and manager, Bob Green. The breakup alienated her from her evangelical supporters, who viewed her as a poor role model. Financial struggles, bankruptcy, and personal hardships followed, leading Bryant to contemplate suicide during this turbulent period.

Despite her career setbacks, Bryant continued to defend her controversial stance on gay rights, claiming she had no regrets. Her campaign inadvertently galvanized the LGBTQ+ rights movement, strengthening its efforts to organize and advocate for equality.

Later in life, Bryant attempted to rebuild her career, performing in smaller venues and running a theater venture that eventually failed. She married her high school sweetheart, Charlie Dry, in 1990. Dry passed away in 2022. Bryant is survived by four children, two stepdaughters, and seven grandchildren.

Bryant’s legacy remains deeply divisive. In a 2000 interview with Diane Sawyer, she reflected on her life’s challenges, stating, “It’s not a sin to fail… Overcoming adversity and becoming stronger—that’s what I’m all about.”

The Infamous Pie Incident in Des Moines

On October 14, 1977, during a speaking tour in Des Moines, Iowa, Anita Bryant faced a dramatic protest that underscored the growing opposition to her anti-LGBTQ+ campaign. Gay activist Tom Higgins threw a pie at her face while she was speaking. Clearly shaken, Bryant remarked, “At least it’s a fruit pie,” before offering a prayer for Higgins and breaking into tears.

Let’s remember Anita Bryant at her best pic.twitter.com/3dPwJnuSSL — Frances *Deadly SoverAuntie* Danger (@FrancesMFDanger) January 9, 2025

This moment became a symbolic turning point in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. According to USA Today, the pie incident transformed into a rallying point for activists, drawing significant attention to the challenges posed by Bryant’s advocacy against anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Bryant justified her stance by framing the issue as a matter of Christian family values. She argued that the ordinance threatened these principles and depicted homosexuality as both immoral and harmful. Her campaign rhetoric, which raised fears about the “recruitment” of children by gay individuals, resonated with some but sparked widespread outrage and criticism.

Bryant’s outspoken opposition to gay rights ignited protests across the United States. LGBTQ+ activists criticized her campaign, accusing it of promoting hate and intolerance. As demonstrations grew, her actions galvanized the LGBTQ+ rights movement, inspiring greater organization and advocacy efforts.

Bryant’s role as a spokesperson for Florida orange juice faced backlash as LGBTQ+ bars and their patrons launched a symbolic boycott. In protest, many bars stopped serving screwdrivers with orange juice, substituting apple juice instead. Patrons also began ordering drinks called “Anita Bryants” to symbolize “squeezing a fruit for Anita.”