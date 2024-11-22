Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy with Husband Mufti Anas Saiyad

The couple had welcomed their first child, a son named Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in July 2023.

Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad.

In an Instagram post, she thanks Allah and expressed excitement about their family getting bigger and bigger. The couple had welcomed their first child, a son named Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in July 2023.

Sana wrote,

“Alhamdulillah. Oh my Allah, give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God-fearing.” She added that only Allah could give such favors, asking for a godly, loving family.

A video that accompanied her announcement showed their son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, bubbling over at becoming a big brother. Many fans and well wishers send a congratulatory messages to her.

Sana, who quit showbiz in 2020 and embraced a spiritual life, got married to Mufti Anas Saiyad in November 2020. Fans remember her for films like Wajah Tum Ho and Jai Ho as well as her stint on some reality shows including Bigg Boss. Sana inspires her fans through her personal and spiritual life journey.

