BLACKPINK member Jennie is confronting a scandal involving an alleged imposter who claims to be her father. Her agency, ODD ATELIER (OA Entertainment), has announced that it is pursuing legal action against the individual spreading false information.

Agency Denies Connection with Imposter

In a formal statement, ODD ATELIER categorically denied any connection between Jennie and the man claiming to be her father. The agency condemned the circulation of “illegal publications and fake news” purporting to be linked to the K-pop star. The statement read, “This is clearly false information and has nothing to do with the artist. All of the above are lies, and this published work has no relation to our artist.” The agency urged fans to avoid purchasing the fraudulent material to prevent any potential harm.

Legal Action Underway

ODD ATELIER has confirmed that legal proceedings are underway. The agency revealed, “We have begun steps to file a criminal lawsuit against the distributor of this work for the spread of false information, defamation of character, and obstruction of business.” The statement reassured fans, emphasizing that the agency is committed to protecting Jennie’s rights through “strong legal measures” against those involved in defamation and malicious slander.

Background on the Imposter

The controversy began when PD Kim Hyung Jin, an established author, publicly claimed to be Jennie’s biological father and announced a book purportedly based on her life. Despite the claims, ODD ATELIER has not mentioned Kim Hyung Jin by name in their statements but has labeled him as an ‘imposter.’ This announcement has generated considerable buzz among fans, who are now reassured that the claims are baseless and the author’s work should be regarded as fiction.

