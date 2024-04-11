Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer: Penelope And Colin Are The New Love Birds- Watch Here!

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters team up to assist Penelope in her quest to find a husband this season, as she eagerly seeks to leave her home but struggles to make an impression in the ton despite a complete wardrobe overhaul. “We’ve been separated for too long,” Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews, announces in the preview of the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series. “Finally, London’s fashionable society has returned, and it appears that our Bon Ton is evolving with the shifting currents. And so, too, is this author.”

As Penelope and Colin collaborate to help her secure a spouse, they realize it’s more challenging than anticipated. “I wouldn’t mind if you considered me a lost cause,” Penelope confesses to Colin, who reassures her, “You mustn’t speak like that. You are Penelope Featherington. Remember that.” Throughout the trailer, viewers catch glimpses of Lord Debling’s pursuit of Penelope, leading them on a journey toward each other. However, Colin begins to sense there may be deeper feelings between him and his longtime friend.

“Mother, do you believe that friendship is the best foundation for love?” Colin inquires of Lady Bridgerton, to which she replies, “It’s uncommon, but you must follow your heart.”

As the trailer concludes, Whistledown, voiced by Andrews, poses two significant questions for the season: “What truly guides us on our journeys? Is it our minds or our hearts?” Unlike the previous seasons, which focused on the Bridgerton siblings in line with Julia Quinn’s novels, the third season shifts the spotlight to Penelope and Colin instead of Benedict.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Jessica Madsen, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Adjoa Andoh, Daniel Francis, Hannah Dodd, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Polly Walker, Martins Imhangbe, and Emma Naomi complete the cast. Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 13 and Part 2 arriving on June 13 on Netflix.

